Tolion Artificial Intelligence Solutions Help Users Improve Brain Health and Performance by Identifying and Addressing Modifiable Personal Risk Factors

Personalized Recommendations with Insights Based on Individual Lifestyle Profiles Have Potential for Vast Impact on Health, Quality of Life, and Longevity

Initial Goal of Tolion Personal Digital Health Coach Is to Help Prevent or Delay Neurodegenerative Disorders such as Alzheimer's Disease

Collaboration with Alzheon, Inc., Leader in Alzheimer's Research and Treatment, Provides Unique Synergy that Can Help Millions of Patients and Their Families

Grand Opening Event of Tolion New Headquarters on January 22, 2025, Invites Collaborators, Investors, Media, Healthcare Community and Users Interested in Early Access

Tolion Health, Inc., a digital health company developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for personalized, predictive and preventive lifestyle recommendations for improving brain health and longevity, today announced that it has established corporate headquarters at "The BLOX" building in Prague, Czech Republic.

"At Tolion, we identify and address modifiable personal risk factors that impair brain health and performance to improve quality of life and enhance longevity. By leveraging artificial intelligence solutions, our personalized lifestyle recommendation plans, with insights based on individual habits, medical status, and genetic background, can also help prevent or delay the progression of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders," said Martin Tolar, MD, PhD, Founder and Director of Tolion Health, Inc. "Health is function. Our personalized Digital Health Coach application, with access to immense amounts of medical knowledge and expertise that is not currently readily available to patients and practitioners, can improve the lives of millions of healthy individuals as well as people predisposed to Alzheimer's disease and dementia."

Tolion's Czech headquarters will be in "The BLOX" building providing its experts in data science, AI, and preventive medicine with fully fitted, prestigious offices in a highly sought-after business location in Prague 6 Dejvice, adjacent to the Czech Technical University. The new office space will enable deep collaboration with the medical and scientific community, and leading minds in data science to build out a powerful precision-health platform.

Tolion invites collaborators, investors, media representatives, and the healthcare community to its Grand Opening event on January 22, 2025, at the "The BLOX" building, Evropská 2758/11, 160 00 Prague, Czech Republic. The event will feature:

Grand Opening (4 pm CET)

Keynote Presentations (5-6 pm CET) Martin Tolar, MD, PhD, Founder and Director of Tolion Health, Inc.: Shaping the Future of Healthcare Ing. Jaroslav Lískovec, CEO of Tolion Health CZ s.r.o.: Development Launch of Tolion Digital Health Coach Mobile App Tolion Management Presentations

Networking (6-7 pm CET)

"Tolion has emerged as a leader in preventive healthcare technology, and we have secured funds to launch the development of our unique Digital Health Coach product. The opening of our new headquarters comes at a pivotal moment for Tolion Health and marks a major milestone in our journey," said Ing. Jaroslav Lískovec, CEO of Tolion Health CZ s.r.o., the Czech subsidiary of Tolion Health, Inc. "The BLOX" space will help accelerate our mission to transform healthcare and engage with providers, investors, and partners to create impactful solutions. This state-of-the-art facility will further foster creativity and collaboration for the Tolion team, providing the ideal environment for advancing our groundbreaking solutions with potential to improve the health of millions of people worldwide."

Although treatment options for neurodegenerative disorders are advancing, the field of preventive medicine remains underdeveloped. The Tolion Digital Health Coach represents a revolutionary step forward in the fight against Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders by focusing on prevention rather than just treatment after symptoms develop. Age is the most important risk factor for most neurodegenerative disorders and the aging population is facing a growing risk of disability. Therefore, prevention is an essential tool that can improve quality of life and reduce the prevalence of these devastating conditions.

About Tolion AI Engine

Tolion mobile applications provide personalized, predictive, brain health and longevity guidance. The proprietary Tolion AI Engine integrates several AI technologies including knowledge management systems, automated reasoning, machine learning and large language model approaches to improve health and performance by targeted, personalized interventions. The Tolion AI Engine combines latest medical knowledge related to brain health and neurodegenerative disorders with detailed user-specific data. The initial goal is to improve brain health, enhance longevity, and reduce risks of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. Scientific research shows that preventive interventions can reduce the risk of dementia by at least 45%, avoiding or significantly delaying the advanced stages that are devastating for patients and their families.

About Digital Health Coach

The Tolion Digital Health Coach represents a breakthrough in brain health solutions by providing personalized guidance with features including:

1. Risk assessment for brain health longevity

Empowers clients with personalized health assessment dementia risk insights

Tailored from user's unique genetics, lifestyle, and health data

2. Analysis of lifestyle changes interventions

Evaluates the impact of lifestyle changes including personal biofeedback

Defines long-term effects on reshaping one's risk score performance

3. Machine learning driven health predictions

Provides insight into clients' health trajectories

Applies digital twin approach for cutting-edge predictions

About Tolion

Tolion Health, Inc., is a digital health company leveraging the power of AI, data, and collaborative technologies to deliver holistic personalized, preventive, and predictive care. Tolion mobile applications, powered by the proprietary Tolion AI Engine, are designed to identify and address modifiable personal risk factors that impair brain health and performance to improve health and quality of life and to enhance longevity. The Tolion AI Engine applies AI to process vast amounts of data from proven medical studies and research to provide personalized health insights based on genetics, family history, and medical status. Supported by a dedicated team of medical experts, Tolion integrates advanced technology with actionable insights, empowering patients to take control of their health. We support individuals at risk of dementia by focusing on prevention of disability, improving performance, and providing comprehensive brain health solutions. Our innovative Tolion Digital Health Coach enables early prevention, accurate diagnosis, and continuous care, ensuring that everyone has the necessary tools to achieve a better quality of life and improved outcomes of health interventions.

For more information visit www.tolionhealth.com

Follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/tolion-health/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115849119/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Petr Zmatlo

petr.zmatlo@tolionhealth.com

+420 603 861 377