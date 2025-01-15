boost.ai's Enterprise GenAI Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Agentic AI combines with the Genesys Cloud platform to unlock a hyper-personalized, scalable customer experience

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai, a leading provider of conversational AI (CAI) solutions today announced its Enterprise AI solution is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry® , a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

boost.ai makes it easy for Genesys customers to integrate GenAI-powered virtual agents into their existing customer experience flow, delivering service options that are hyper-personalized and available 24/7. boost.ai's agents reduce operational costs over time, while still delivering improved customer satisfaction rates for businesses operating at scale. Even in highly regulated industries like finance and insurance, boost.ai agents are trusted to stay compliant, especially when handling complex and personal requests from customers.

"Today's customers expect a highly personalized experience when interacting with a brand - and the only way to do this at scale is with agents backed by enterprise-grade responsible AI," said Jerry Haywood , CEO of boost.ai. "Our collaboration with Genesys enables businesses to cut agent workloads, improve response speeds, and provide a wealth of self-service options for their customers. As your business grows, so do your service needs and boost.ai is here to grow alongside you."

For joint customers such as Íslandsbanki, the plug-and-play nature of boost.ai's platform has already delivered demonstrable ROI. As outlined in Íslandsbanki's case study with boost.ai, expectations around boost.ai's capability to deliver were easily exceeded, with the platform mastering the challenging Icelandic language in only a couple of days, and automating nearly 50% of all online traffic within 6 months. For 85-90% of Íslandsbanki customers, the addition of AI into the customer experience flow was a positive. Customers cited that they were happy with the answers they received from the chatbot, and liked that they didn't need to visit a physical branch to receive information that was now readily available outside of business hours.

boost.ai's application is now available with Genesys Cloud, the AI-powered experience orchestration platform. With Genesys Cloud, organizations can coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, native and turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization. As the trusted platform born on the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer at the right time.

To discover how boost.ai can enhance your business, please visit our AppFoundry listing: https://appfoundry.genesys.com/filter/genesyscloud/listing/c0125497-8b02-4cf9-8fa6-5fb6a38dc3bf

About boost.ai

boost.ai delivers AI that makes the human connection better, built by and for real people and real interactions. Our platform features sophisticated technology that seamlessly blends conversational and generative AI, enabling deeply personalized and outstanding customer experiences. With low-code solutions that plug right in, boost.ai is ready to support today's needs - and built to scale for tomorrow's growth. Unmatched security features ensure reliability for the world's biggest and most regulated brands across financial services, insurance, and more. boost.ai is recognized in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487082/boost_ai_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boostais-enterprise-genai-now-available-on-genesys-appfoundry-302351245.html