Michael McGee takes over from Dr. Mark Ostwald

Former COO Michael McGee joined Freudenberg Medical in 2022

Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design, development and manufacturing partner to the medical device and biopharma industry, has announced a strategic leadership transition. Effective January 1, 2025, Michael McGee, former COO, assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dr. Mark Ostwald, who transitioned to another leadership role within the Freudenberg Group.

Freudenberg Medical CEO, Michael McGee, takes the reins from outgoing CEO Dr. Mark Ostwald (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael McGee joined Freudenberg Medical as COO in 2022, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the medical device industry. His appointment to CEO reflects Freudenberg's commitment to continuity and alignment with the company's values and long-term strategy.

Under Michael McGee's leadership, Freudenberg Medical continues to prioritize customer-centricity by investing in advanced technologies, people and processes. "Since joining Freudenberg Medical, I have been deeply inspired by our company values and our talented global team with proven expertise in materials and technologies. Together, we will build on this strong foundation and drive meaningful advancements in healthcare," McGee stated. "We remain steadfast in delivering consistent strategic partnership and prioritizing customer success."

Dr. Mohsen Sohi, Freudenberg Group CEO and Speaker of the Management Board, commented on the transition: "Michael has already demonstrated his ability to drive results and success. The Board of Management is confident that under his leadership, Freudenberg Medical will continue to grow, innovate, and thrive."

Former CEO Dr. Mark Ostwald served Freudenberg Medical for 16 years in various leadership roles. During his tenure, the company doubled its annual revenue, expanded its global manufacturing footprint by one-third, and integrated three Joint Ventures. "Mark's leadership has been instrumental in shaping Freudenberg Medical's success. His strategic vision and dedication solidified the company's reputation as a trusted strategic partner in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries," added Dr. Mohsen Sohi.

"Leading this extraordinary organization was an honor and a privilege," said former CEO Dr. Mark Ostwald. "Michael is passionately committed to our strategy and values, developing our people and delivering high-quality products to improve patients' lives. I am convinced that Michael is the right leader to take Freudenberg Medical to the next level of success."

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a trusted strategic CDMO partner to medical device and pharmaceutical companies, committed to delivering high-quality solutions from ideation to market launch and volume production. With over 2,800 associates across 11 global manufacturing sites in key MedTech hubs and proven expertise in materials and technologies, Freudenberg Medical offers an extensive range of vertically integrated capabilities: from minimally invasive solutions including complex catheters, hypotubes, steerable shafts, handles as well as drug and hydrophilic coatings to precision molding, two-shot and micro molding, advanced extrusions, and solutions for smart medical devices. www.freudenbergmedical.com

Freudenberg Medical is part of the Freudenberg Group, a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers, and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and products, specialty chemicals, medical products, batteries and fuel cells. Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The 175-year-old company lives by its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and proactive, responsible action. In 2023, the Freudenberg Group employed over 52,000 people in around 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of more than €11.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com.

