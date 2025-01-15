ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Pattullo

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.955

10,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

10,000

£29,550

f)

Date of the transaction

14 January 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Trading Venue (LSE)


© 2025 PR Newswire
