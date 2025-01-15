ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15
ZIGUP plc
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Pattullo
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
10,000
£29,550
f)
Date of the transaction
14 January 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Trading Venue (LSE)