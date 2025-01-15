The latest report from the National Electric Coordinator allocates renewable energy sources 37. 78% of electricity generation for the month of November. The Energy Report for the month of December 2024 issued by the National Electric Coordinator of Chile shows, among other data, that the installed capacity of electricity generation from non-conventional renewable sources reached 50. 2%, with 18,411. 3 MW. Of the total installed capacity of the country, at 36,664. 3 MW, 11,033. 7 MW correspond to PV power (30. 3%). Among renewable energy sources, it was followed by wind, with 5,279. 6 MW (14. 5%). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...