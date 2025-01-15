Hannan Metals Ltd.: Hannan Metals Discovers 1.2 km Chargeability Anomaly at Sortilegio Copper-Gold Porphyry, Valiente Peru

Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) is pleased to report the identification of a 1.2 km long chargeability anomaly at the Sortilegio copper-gold porphyry prospect within the Belen area of the Company's 100%-owned Valiente copper-gold project in Peru (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Significant 3D Induced Polarization ("IP") Discovery: Advanced geophysical surveys have delineated an extensive 1.2 km chargeability anomaly extending to 500 m below surface: Shallow Structural target High-chargeability anomalies mapped below the surface extend up to 600 m along north-south oriented structures, demonstrating spatial correlation with gossanous gold-mineralized float on surface. (Figures 4 to 8). Deep Porphyry Target A major chargeability anomaly extends 1.2 km in strike length, commences at 850 m RL (250 m below surface) and extends to 600m RL (500 m below surface). (Figures 4 to 8)

Strategic Location and expanding copper-gold mineral district : Sortilegio is part of the expanding 9.3 km long copper-gold district at Belen marked by the Vista Alegre epithermal system and the Ricardo Herrera copper-gold porphyry (Figure 9).

Drill ready: Sortilegio is now derisked and drill-ready with 13 platforms approved as part of the recently granted DIA permit (reported here). Drilling is anticipated to commence in Q2 2025.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "The discovery of this extensive 1.2 km chargeability anomaly at Sortilegio represents a significant milestone, exhibiting characteristics similar to global gold-rich and copper bearing alkalic porphyry systems.

"The Sortilegio target is part of our expanding Belen mineral district, where mineralization now extends over 9.3 km of strike length. This district includes the Ricardo Herrera copper-gold porphyry in the south, the Vista Alegre epithermal gold target, and the Sortilegio gold-copper target in the north. Each of these targets independently represent a potential company-making project.

"With 40 drill platforms now approved under our recently granted DIA permit, we are positioned to begin drilling in Q2 2025."

Geophysical Interpretation

The Sortilegio prospect features an exposed Miocene alkalic copper-gold porphyry system characterized by zoned and structurally controlled mineralization. Detailed geological mapping reveals a complex, multistage intrusive system with subtle cross-cutting relationships. High-grade mineralization is concentrated at the contact between K-feldspar megacrystic monzonite and the surrounding country rocks. The central mineralized zone measures 350 m × 350 m and contains high-density stockwork veining (>20 veinlets/m), surrounded by a peripheral zone of lower veinlet density (<20 veinlets/m). Systematic soil sampling on a 100 m × 100 m grid shows a central copper anomaly surrounded by a halo of gold, zinc, and lead values (Figures 2 to 3).

Recent 3D IP survey data has enhanced our understanding of the subsurface geology and strengthened our confidence in the drill program planned for Q2 2025. The survey identified two distinct types of anomalies:

1. Shallow Structural Features: High-chargeability zones mapped below the surface extend up to 600 m along north-south trending structures, coinciding with surface gossanous gold-mineralized float. The central anomaly is particularly significant (Figures 4 to 8), where near-surface chargeability features merge with a larger body at depth. These features are interpreted as structural pathways for mineralizing fluids.

2. Deep Porphyry Target: A major chargeability anomaly extends 1.2 km in strike length from 850 m RL (250 m below surface) to 600 m RL (500 m below surface). This anomaly remains open to both the north and south (Figures 4 to 8).

Geophysical Survey Details

The Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey was carried out by GeoMad E.I.R.L, a Lima-based consultancy company. The survey employed a pole-dipole electrode configuration on single lines with electrode spacing at 100 m intervals. Four lines were surveyed with lengths varying between 1.2 km and 6.8 km. Equipment used included:

Huntec 10Kw 20A transmitter

10 channel ELREC PRO receiver

LECIA GS15 GNSS for station recording

Technical Background

All samples were collected by Hannan geologists. Samples were transported to ALS in Lima via third party services using traceable parcels. At the laboratory, rock samples were prepared and analyzed by standard methods. The sample preparation involved crushing 70% to less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed by method ME-MS61, a four-acid digest preformed on 0.25g of the sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is via ICP-MS. Channel samples are considered representative of the in-situ mineralization samples and sample widths quoted approximate the true width of mineralization, while grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property. Gold was analyzed by ALS in Lima using a standard sample preparation and 30g fire assay sample charge.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a resource and exploration company discovering and developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On behalf of the Board, "Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO Further Information

www.hannanmetals.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary,

+1 (604) 685 9316, info@hannanmetals.com

Forward Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

SOURCE: Hannan Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com