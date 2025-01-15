ARway Corporation: ARway Launches Suite of AI-Driven Innovations Introduces AI Agents and Event Navigation Tools As It Positions for Growth in 2025

Lauch of New AI tools Positioning Company For Rapid Growth in 2025

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), a leading innovator in augmented reality navigation (AR) and AI-powered event solutions, is pushing further into the events industry with the introduction of AI-driven tools and strategic growth initiatives. ARway continues to drive its mission of enhancing attendee engagement and streamlining event management through advanced AI technology. As a pure play software platform in 2024 the company generated about $1.1mill in revenue with a robust gross profit margin of about 95%.

New Hires + New AI tools - Expected to lead to Growth and Rising Demand

In 2025 the company is focusing on growing revenue with new AI products and new sales hires. To prepare for the growing demand driven by its AI integration, ARway has strategically expanded its salesforce with a goal of 10 dedicated sales people up from just two. This move reflects the company's dedication to scaling its operations and ensuring its technology reaches a broader audience. The expansion aligns with Nextech3D.ai's overarching commitment to maintaining its leadership in the rapidly evolving AI-powered technology landscape.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new AI solutions to the events industry," said Evan Gappelberg- CEO of ARway. "Our partnerships with IAEE, TNSAE, and other influential organizations underscore our commitment to innovation, while our strategic growth initiatives position us to meet the increasing demand for AI-enhanced event management tools."

AI-Powered Innovations in Event Management

ARway is making inroads in the event management space by unveiling a suite of AI-powered solutions, starting with AI agents designed to elevate attendee engagement and improve event experiences. These intelligent agents can provide personalized recommendations, real-time assistance, and interactive features to enhance attendee satisfaction while simplifying event operations.

In addition to AI agents, ARway is actively developing AI-powered event navigation tools to offer seamless integration for large venue platforms. These tools will help attendees navigate complex venues efficiently, improving overall event accessibility and satisfaction.

Strategic Partnerships Bolster Industry Reach

ARway's reach is further strengthened by strategic partnerships with prominent organizations in the events industry. Collaborations with the International Association of Exhibits & Exhibitors (IAEE) and the Tennessee Society of Association Executives (TNSAE) highlight ARway's commitment to building robust industry relationships. These partnerships aim to promote innovation and drive widespread adoption of ARway's solutions across a variety of event types and venues.

About ARway

ARway is a pioneering platform specializing in augmented reality (AR) and AI-driven solutions for event management, venue navigation, and attendee engagement. As a spinoff of Nextech3D.ai, ARway leverages cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the way events are managed and experienced, delivering seamless, interactive, and personalized solutions for attendees and organizers alike.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a leading AI technology company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions across various industries. With a focus on augmented reality, 3D modeling, and AI-powered tools, Nextech3D.ai is committed to transforming how businesses operate and engage with their audiences.

About MapD

MapD is an intuitive, self-serve event management platform offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline event planning and execution. With its easy-to-use interface, MapD enables clients to manage floor space sales, exhibitor services, speaker schedules, and attendee communications all in real time. By automating event logistics, simplifying the sales process, and providing opportunities for new revenue streams, MapD empowers event organizers to focus on delivering exceptional experiences. Additionally, MapD's future updates include a native mobile app that will incorporate AR wayfinding features for in-person events or serve as a virtual venue for remote events.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai is a cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) platform that empowers businesses to create immersive, interactive AR experiences for their customers. With a focus on enhancing real-world interactions through AI-powered AR, ARway provides solutions that bridge the gap between physical and digital environments, helping businesses enhance engagement, optimize space utilization, and drive innovation.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others.

