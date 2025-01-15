Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
Axela Technologies Promotes Patrick Hixson to Chief Revenue Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Hixson will be responsible for the company's growth strategy and customer success in an effort to support long-term growth goals.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Axela Technologies, the leading collections technology platform for community associations, is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Hixson from Director of Sales to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over 15 years of Community Association experience, Hixson is an ideal fit for the new leadership role. As CRO, he will continue to drive the company's growth strategy by overseeing all revenue-generating departments and working to accelerate expansion efforts.

Since joining Axela in 2022, Hixson has been instrumental in driving the company's revenue to new heights. Under his leadership, the sales team has successfully executed innovative strategies that have led to an impressive 5x growth in revenue. His ability to identify new market opportunities, streamline sales processes, and lead high-performance teams has been instrumental in the company's continued success.

"We are thrilled to promote Patrick to Chief Revenue Officer," said Martin Urruela, CEO of Axela. "His leadership has been a key factor in our exceptional growth over the last two years, and we are confident that his vision will continue to propel us to even greater success in the future."

As the company continues to grow, Hixson will be drawing on his deep understanding of the industry to help expand the company's footprint. The expansion of Axela's executive team signals their continued dedication to both staff and clients as they strive to better the Community Association industry.

"I'm excited to step into this new role and continue working with such a talented team," said Hixson. "Our success over the past few years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire company. I look forward to further accelerating our growth, proving our value throughout the community association industry, and exciting our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

Hixson's promotion reflects Axela's commitment to investing in leadership talent and creating a strong foundation for future success. The company is poised for continued growth in 2025, with ambitious plans to expand its market presence and enhance customer value.

About Axela Technologies

Axela Technologies is a collections technology platform that specializes in helping community associations recover delinquent assessments. Through the automation of much of the standardized collections process, the Axela platform reduces the cost of outreach and engagement. Axela leverages a multi-channel, digital-first approach to collections, providing transparency and efficiency for all stakeholders. To learn more about Axela, visit axela-tech.com.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Meigan Montoya
Communications Manager
Meigan@Axela-Tech.com

Contact Information

Luis Gonzales
Marketing
luis@axela-tech.com
3053439897

Meigan Montoya
Communications Manager
meigan@axela-tech.com
800.875.9221

SOURCE: Axela Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
