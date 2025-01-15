CB Therapeutics Breaks Ground on Sustainable Ergoline Biosynthesis Through Precision Fermentation

CB Therapeutics, a U.S.-based synthetic biology company known for its innovative bio-manufacturing solutions, today announced the expansion of its platform to include ergoline-based compounds. Ergolines-structurally related to alkaloids naturally found in ergot fungi-hold broad potential in areas ranging from neurological research and psychiatric applications to treatments for migraines, postpartum hemorrhage, and Parkinson's disease. Building on its proven precision fermentation platform, CB Therapeutics now offers a scalable, eco-conscious pathway for producing these high-value molecules with unmatched consistency and purity.

While many recognize ergolines through their association with lysergic acid derivatives-including LSD-this diverse class of compounds has long been investigated for numerous medical and research applications. Traditional chemical synthesis methods or direct sourcing from ergot fungi can be dangerous, inefficient, environmentally burdensome, and difficult to standardize. By contrast, CB Therapeutics utilizes yeast-based precision fermentation to produce bioidentical ergoline compounds with minimal waste, reduced carbon footprint, and dependable yields at any scale.

"Our goal is to unlock nature's most promising compounds in the most sustainable way," said Sher Butt, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of CB Therapeutics. "By adding ergolines to our synthetic biology platform, we're helping to accelerate research and commercialization pathways for partners who want to explore or develop new therapies in neurology, mental health, and beyond."

"Our precision fermentation platform can deliver consistent, pure compounds for use in translational research and product development. Our aim is to make these molecules more accessible and sustainable, ultimately broadening their potential impact." noted Jacob Vogan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at CB Therapeutics

Key Advantages of CB Therapeutics' Biosynthesis Platform:

Sustainable Production : Precision fermentation significantly reduces toxic byproducts and resource consumption compared to traditional extraction or chemical synthesis methods.

Scalability & Consistency : From small research batches to large-scale manufacturing, the company's bioreactors and integrated processing systems ensure high quality precision fermentation batches.

Broad Application Potential : Beyond psychedelic research (e.g., LSD derivatives), ergoline-related compounds show promise in treating migraines, supporting obstetric care, and exploring therapeutic avenues in neurology and psychiatry.

Partnership Opportunities: CB Therapeutics actively seeks collaborations to accelerate product development in pharmaceuticals, clinical research, and other emerging markets worldwide.

About CB Therapeutics

CB Therapeutics is a U.S.-based synthetic biology company focused on tackling humankind's critical challenges in mental health, physical wellness, food scarcity, and nutrition. Through a proprietary bio-manufacturing platform, CB Therapeutics harnesses yeast, precision fermentation, and advanced genetic engineering to produce high-value molecules sustainably and cost-effectively. The company's 16,000 sq. ft. fully licensed facility in Southern California boasts cutting-edge laboratories, robust bioreactor systems, data generation for AI training applications, and an extensive suite of analytical instruments-enabling the delivery of transformative solutions in psychedelics, cannabinoids, food technologies, and more.

