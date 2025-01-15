A new report from GridBeyond examines how regulations and solar resources drive prices in the United States. From pv magazine USA A new white paper from UK-based energy services provider GridBeyond shows how regulatory policies and specific market drivers dramatically affect utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) availability and economics in the United States. The report focuses on the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) service areas, which the authors said represent the bulk of the current US energy storage market, ...

