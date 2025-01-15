Renewable energy sources accounted for a total generation of 2,249 GW/h, of which 68% came from wind and almost 20% from photovoltaics, according to a report from the Argentine Wholesale Electricity Market Clearing Company. In addition, PV capacity is expected to surpass 2 GW in the coming months. From pv magazine LatAm During November, renewable sources in Argentina marked a record contribution to total generation, with 2,249 GWh, the third consecutive month in which the production of clean energy exceeded 2,000 GWh, according to a report on variable renewable generation by the Wholesale Electricity ...

