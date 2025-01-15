Solar energy will satisfy more than 50% of global energy demand within a decade, according to a new modeling tool that also predicts solar costs will continue falling by 10% a year. From pv magazine Australia A new climate modeling tool developed by the co-founder of Sydney-based software company OpenSolar forecasts a seismic shift in global energy patterns, predicting that solar will account for more than half of the world's energy production by 2035. Andrew Birch, co-founder and chief executive officer of solar software provider OpenSolar, said the newly launched S-Curve model reveals that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...