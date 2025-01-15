Neuron Energy has opened a 1. 5 GWh lithium-ion battery plant in Chakan, India, to produce batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage, and telecom solutions. From pv magazine India Neuron Energy, a manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles, has launched a lithium-ion battery plant in Chakan, India, with an annual capacity of 1. 5 GWh. The facility, which spans 5 acres, will produce high-performance batteries for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, golf carts, drones, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and telecom solutions. Mumbai-based Neuron Energy has invested approximately INR 250 ...

