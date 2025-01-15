May River Capital, LLC: May River Capital Announces Merger of its Advanced Material Processing and Automated Handling Solutions Platforms

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May River Capital, a Chicago-based lower middle-market private equity firm, today announced the merger of its portfolio companies, Advanced Material Processing ("AMP") and Automated Handling Solutions ("AHS"). Together, AMP and AHS provide a broad suite of high value material processing and material handling equipment and aftermarket parts and service to end markets including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and chemical. The consolidated platform will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with centers of excellence in Marion, Iowa, Visalia, California, Manchester, United Kingdom, and Frankfurt, Germany.

AMP and AHS consist of the Marion, Kason, Cablevey, and Spiroflow brands, which hold more than 200 years of collective experience solving the demanding material processing and material handling needs of their global customers. AMP's and AHS's comprehensive offering of mixers, blenders, dryers and other thermal processing systems, screeners, separators, tubular drag conveyors, flexible screw conveyers, bulk material filling and discharging systems, integrated control solutions, and various other complementary products, is engineered to automate and build more efficient, reliable, and hygienic processing lines for high value material.

Steve Griesemer, May River Capital Partner, noted: "We are excited to unite the strong management teams, complementary product offerings, and commercial and engineering prowess of AMP and AHS. Combining formally complementary assets such as AMP, AHS, and their respected trade brands, will allow us to better serve our customers and usher in our next phase of growth."

"Merging AMP and AHS marks an important milestone - it signals our commitment to building a scarce asset of scale, with the capabilities and product breadth required to serve global customers and their high cost of failure operating environments. I am excited to partner with our loyal base of customers, as well as the balance of the management team and May River Capital, to continue to drive growth and innovation in our business," said Seth Vance, CEO of the merged platform.

Winston & Strawn LLP, Paul Hastings LLP, and Robert W. Baird & Co. served as corporate counsel, debt counsel, and financial advisor to May River Capital, respectively. Kayne Anderson Private Credit and Northstar Capital provided debt financing in support of the merger.

About May River Capital

May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on partnering with lower middle-market industrial companies. May River Capital invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com.

About the New Platform

May River Capital has formed a new company through the merger of its Advanced Material Processing and Automated Handling Solutions platforms. The consolidated platform provides a broad suite of equipment and aftermarket parts and service for material processing (mixers, dryers, screeners, sifters, etc.) and material handling (conveyors, loaders, dischargers, controls, etc.) applications in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and chemical end markets. The new platform is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with facilities in Marion, Iowa, Visalia, California, Manchester, United Kingdom, and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information on the AMP and AHS brands, please visit www.amprocessing.com and www.automatedhandling.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256500/May_River_Capital_LLC_Logo.jpg

