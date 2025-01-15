Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 17:36 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

May River Capital Announces Merger of its Advanced Material Processing and Automated Handling Solutions Platforms

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May River Capital, a Chicago-based lower middle-market private equity firm, today announced the merger of its portfolio companies, Advanced Material Processing ("AMP") and Automated Handling Solutions ("AHS"). Together, AMP and AHS provide a broad suite of high value material processing and material handling equipment and aftermarket parts and service to end markets including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and chemical. The consolidated platform will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with centers of excellence in Marion and Oskaloosa, Iowa; Visalia, California; Manchester, United Kingdom; and Frankfurt, Germany.

May River Capital

AMP and AHS consist of the Marion, Kason, Cablevey, and Spiroflow brands, which hold more than 200 years of collective experience solving the demanding material processing and material handling needs of their global customers. AMP's and AHS's comprehensive offering of mixers, blenders, dryers and other thermal processing systems, screeners, separators, tubular drag conveyors, flexible screw conveyers, bulk material filling and discharging systems, integrated control solutions, and various other complementary products, is engineered to automate and build more efficient, reliable, and hygienic processing lines for high value material.

Steve Griesemer, May River Capital Partner, noted: "We are excited to unite the strong management teams, complementary product offerings, and commercial and engineering prowess of AMP and AHS. Combining formally complementary assets such as AMP, AHS, and their respected trade brands, will allow us to better serve our customers and usher in our next phase of growth."

"Merging AMP and AHS marks an important milestone - it signals our commitment to building a scarce asset of scale, with the capabilities and product breadth required to serve global customers and their high cost of failure operating environments. I am excited to partner with our loyal base of customers, as well as the balance of the management team and May River Capital, to continue to drive growth and innovation in our business," said Seth Vance, CEO of the merged platform.

Winston & Strawn LLP, Paul Hastings LLP, and Robert W. Baird & Co. served as corporate counsel, debt counsel, and financial advisor to May River Capital, respectively. Kayne Anderson Private Credit and Northstar Capital provided debt financing in support of the merger.

About May River Capital
May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on partnering with lower middle-market industrial companies. May River Capital invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com.

About the New Platform
May River Capital has formed a new company through the merger of its Advanced Material Processing and Automated Handling Solutions platforms. The consolidated platform provides a broad suite of equipment and aftermarket parts and service for material processing (mixers, dryers, screeners, sifters, etc.) and material handling (conveyors, loaders, dischargers, controls, etc.) applications in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and chemical end markets. The new platform is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with facilities in Marion, Iowa, Visalia, California, Manchester, United Kingdom, and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information on the AMP and AHS brands, please visit www.amprocessing.com and www.automatedhandling.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256500/May_River_Capital_LLC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/may-river-capital-announces-merger-of-its-advanced-material-processing-and-automated-handling-solutions-platforms-302349221.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.