Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Family Expand the 'Realize the Dream' Movement to Unite America Through Community Service

Realize the Dream, launched on MLK Day 2024, will create 100 million hours of community service by the 100th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth in 2029

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the 96th birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and their daughter Yolanda Renee King announce the expansion ofRealize the Dream, a national initiative to foster unity and empower communities across America.

Realize the Dream is a remarkable movement inspired by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s vision to create a society rooted in peace, justice, equality, and love for all. It will strengthen America through the transformative power of community service.

As part of its expansion, Realize the Dream is setting a five-year goal of creating 100 million hours of service by what would have been Dr. King's 100th birthday in 2029. To help achieve that goal, Realize the Dream offers a trio of inspiring platforms: a robust slate of programs designed to empower individuals and communities to live their legacy today, theWhat is My Legacy?Book which came out yesterday, and the launch of the My Legacypodcast and radio show -each fostering a vision of connection, love, and fulfillment.

Realize the Dream is a collaboration between the Martin Luther King III Foundation and Legacy+.

"Realize the Dream is about honoring my father's legacy by fulfilling his vision of a just, equal, and compassionate society," said Martin Luther King III. "Through this initiative, we have the opportunity to collectively create a legacy defined by unity, community service, and love-one that will inspire generations to come. Together, we can cultivate the change our nation so deeply needs by building stronger communities, empowering individuals to act, and making service a shared purpose that bridges divides."

Today, in advance of the 30th anniversary of MLK Day of Service, Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King will participate in a service initiative at Food & Friends, a leading community-based organization in Washington, D.C, which delivers free of charge, medically tailored meals and medical nutrition therapy to neighbors living with cancer, HIV/AIDS, other serious and chronic illnesses. During their visit, the Kings will meet with staff and volunteers as well as join in the preparation of groceries for delivery. Through their service, they hope to inspire and motivate all Americans to join them in building community by answering Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's call to service.

"This movement is a cultural shift," said Arndrea Waters King. "It's about uniting Americans in action, fostering empathy, and making service a cornerstone of our lives. Through service, we can break down barriers, create dialogue, and build a future rooted in connection and shared purpose."

What is My Legacy is groundbreaking book by Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger which invites readers to redefine legacy not as something left behind, but as something we live each day. Released on January 14, 2025, the book challenges conventional notions of success and calls for a shift toward creating meaningful, inclusive, and transformative connections. All proceeds will support the Realize the Dream Initiative. A companion workbook, coming soon, will offer readers practical tools to deepen their journey.

Hosted by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger, the My Legacy podcast dives deep into the lives and legacies of extraordinary individuals from all walks of life. By exploring stories of courage, resilience, and transformation, the podcast challenges listeners to reflect on what legacy means to them and how to live a fulfilled life.

A unique feature of the podcast is the 'plus-one' concept, encouraging each listener to bring someone new-a friend, family member, or colleague-into conversations about legacy, amplifying the message of connection. Syndicated on 100 iHeart radio stations and co-produced and distributed by iHeart, My Legacy will ignite conversations worldwide starting January 20.

Since its beginnings in January 2024, Realize the Dream has focused on advancing its mission of service and action across the United States. Guided by three key pillars-Community Service, Movement Building, and Connections & Engagement-the initiative has already achieved significant milestones:

Empowering Educators and Students:

Realize the Dream has developed and distributed curricular resources for K-12 educators and students, focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Financial Literacy; Wellbeing and Mental Health; Social Entrepreneurship; STEM; and Community Service. These resources are being integrated into courses across a network of over 2 million educators and delivered through professional development workshops. Youth Community Service Grants: Realize the Dream has launched grants to support and reward students leading impactful service projects, with a focus on under-resourced urban and rural areas. To date, grants have been awarded to schools in more than 30 states.

Realize the Dream has launched grants to support and reward students leading impactful service projects, with a focus on under-resourced urban and rural areas. To date, grants have been awarded to schools in more than 30 states. National US Youth Council: Realize the Dream established a council of 33 students (Grades 5-12) to advise on programming, enhance resources, and lead service projects in their communities.

Realize the Dream established a council of 33 students (Grades 5-12) to advise on programming, enhance resources, and lead service projects in their communities. MLK III Service Cohort: The initiative has introduced a six-month program for educators and school administrators from eight states and 14 markets nationwide. Culminating in an end-of-year showcase in May 2024, this cohort collectively completed over 25,000 hours of community service.

To join Realize the Dream and contribute to 100 million hours of service visit realizethedream.org and for more information on What's My legacy? book and My Legacy podcast visit mylegacy.com.

About the Martin Luther King III Foundation

The Martin Luther King III Foundation is an organization dedicated to building up to a new culture of compassion, trust, dignity, acceptance and love through ideas, words and insights. Leading the way in representing the three values: justice, equity and peace.

About Realize the Dream

With the leadership of Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King, Realize the Dream seeks to inspire generational change and track 100 million hours of service by 2029, marking the 100th anniversary of Dr. King's birth. By uniting Americans through service, the initiative fosters connection, builds a culture of empathy, and drives collective action to achieve this historic milestone. To get involved and track your hours of service, visit realizethedream.org.

About Legacy+

Legacy+ is a foundry of strategists, designers, creators, storytellers and innovators that brings purpose to life for companies, foundations and individuals by building real movements and legacy projects with life-changing impacts for people and communities around the world. They have partnered with globally renowned thought leaders, activists, CEOs, entertainers, athletes, celebrities and more to inspire millions of youths, educators, companies, and communities to give back through service.

About My Legacy

My Legacy is a vibrant global community that empowers individuals to live their best lives and lives larger than themselves. Our connection platform offers an array of tools, resources, education and inspiration designed to light a path toward the most sought- after yet elusive state of being: fulfillment.

To learn more, visit mylegacy.com.

