HONG KONG, Jan 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange announced that Li Ning Company Limited ("Li Ning" or the "Company") has been awarded the rights to serve as the official sportswear partner for China's Olympic delegation. Li Ning will provide sportswear for both the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Chinese Sports Delegation from 2025 to 2028.Li Ning has been a long-term supporter of sports development in China. From 1992 to 2004, the brand proudly served as the official sportswear partner for four consecutive Olympic Games, supporting China's athletes on the global stage. For more than three decades, Li Ning has also consistently supported various Chinese national sports teams competing internationally.Mr. Li Ning, Founder and Chairman of Li Ning, stated, "We are truly honoured to once again partner with the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Chinese Sports Delegation after so many years. This partnership reflects the trust and confidence given to us by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee. We remain committed to our core value of 'serving the public with sportsmanship' while promoting both the spirit of sports and the Olympic spirit. Our goal is to support the development of China's sports industry and inspire more individuals to adopt an active lifestyle, experience the joy of sports, and share in the pride of China's Olympic aspirations through our products and experiences."Looking ahead, Li Ning is committed to delivering exceptional sportswear and efficient support to the Chinese Sports Delegation and athletes pursuing their dreams in leading international sporting competitions. Li Ning firmly believes that "Anything is Possible"!Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.