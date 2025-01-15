GoodData Wraps Up 2024 With Record-Breaking Q4, Fueled by Pioneering Innovations

GoodData experienced a transformative year in 2024, achieving its strongest fourth quarter to date, marked by 30% annualized growth, robust customer acquisition, and groundbreaking advancements in AI-powered product offerings.

GoodData, a leading AI-assisted data analytics and business intelligence platform, continues to redefine the future of BI, AI, and analytics with exceptional growth and cutting-edge product advancements in 2024.

Record-Breaking Growth: Surging Demand and Expanding Customer Success

The company closed 2024 with 10x ARR growth of GoodData Cloud, capped off with an exceptional Q4, seeing 30% annualized growth and net new revenues increasing 80% year over year.

"We entered Q4 with high expectations, and our results speak for themselves," said Roman Stanek, CEO at GoodData. "This level of growth is a testament to our team's dedication to our customers in building successful, end-to-end analytics programs. With the increasing demand for modern analytics solutions, an expanding customer base, and a strong pipeline, we are well-positioned for a successful 2025."

Q4 2024 marked a period of significant expansion for GoodData, reflecting the increasing demand for its cloud analytics platform. The company secured 19 new logos, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of scalable and AI-powered analytics solutions. In addition, GoodData exceeded expectations in deal expansions, with nearly 25% of customers increasing their investment. These figures underline customers' confidence in GoodData Cloud and the impact of its customer-facing teams in driving customer success.

"Working with GoodData feels like a teaming approach - it's not just a case of 'send us a ticket, and we'll get round to it.' Our engineers collaborate closely with GoodData's engineers to resolve issues. This kind of cooperation is truly excellent, particularly when you compare it to the service offered by alternatives," says Baz Khuti, Founder & CEO at Sustain360°.

Sustain360°'s manual, labor-intensive inputs have been replaced with AI-powered automation, giving them a 3x reduction in cost. Sustain360° has also been able to roll out aggregate reports and dashboards twice as quickly with GoodData's scalable and repeatable configurations, without the need for custom code.

Considerable Product Innovations and Achievements Fuel Company Tipping Point

FY24 saw several major product launches with more than 70 new features delivered throughout the year, solidifying GoodData's position as a developer-friendly, high-performance analytics platform. Key innovations include:

API-first developer tools : Upgraded SDKs, IDEs, and plugins for seamless integration.

50% faster data insights : Speed enhancements for real-time, AI-driven analytics.

7 new database connectors & unlimited connections with FlexConnect: Native support for MotherDuck, ClickHouse, Oracle, MariaDB, and more; plus FlexConnect-a build-your-own connector feature for ultimate flexibility.

Enhanced storytelling and dashboard interactivity: New capabilities such as saved views, cross-filtering controls, visualization switcher, and visual storytelling to improve user experience.

Global reach with 15+ supported languages : Including Cantonese, Finnish, and more, making analytics accessible to users worldwide.

Enterprise-grade security: New authentication methods such as M2M authentication, enhanced permissions, and seamless SSO, ensuring security without compromising ease of access.

Set for Continued Success in 2025

GoodData is poised for sustained growth heading into the new year, with an expanding market presence, an innovative and high-performance product, and a growing team. The company is making significant investments in talent, expanding its team across the U.S. and Europe to better support its increasing number of customers and drive continued success.

About GoodData

GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, empowering organizations worldwide with AI-assisted, data-driven decision-making. With a comprehensive product suite comprised of three distinct pillars - BI, AI, and Analytics Lake - its end-to-end, composable platform enables businesses to design and deploy custom data applications and seamlessly integrate AI-assisted analytics wherever their users need them.

Founded in 2007, and with offices in both the U.S. and Europe, GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.2 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

For more information, visit GoodData's website and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Medium .

