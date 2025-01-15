EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays PLC hat uns folgende Information gegeben:



We are writing to inform you that on 07 January 2025, we have crossed the 10% threshold in relation to shares of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (Commerzbank). Specifically, as of this date, our holdings in Commerzbank include 7.72% in physical shares according to Sec. 33 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandeslgesetz - WpHG) and 8,33% in instruments according to Sec. 38 WpHG. This letter relates to our aggregate position and these positions are held by other entities in the same group as Barclays plc (and references in this letter to Barclays include such entities).

The details regarding the objectives pursued with the acquisition and the source of the funds used for the acquisition are as follows:



1. OBJECTIVES OF THE ACQUSISITON (SEC. 43(1) SENT. 1 AND 3 WPHG)

(a) Barclays has acquired holdings in Commerzbank consisting of synthetic long positions as a result of entering into derivative transactions with market counterparties and physical long positions to hedge derivative transactions relating to Commerzbank. Barclays holdings relating to Commerzbank are not for the purposes of the implementation of any strategic aim of Barclays in relation to Commerzbank nor for the purpose of the attainment of trading profits from a financial investment in Commerzbank.

(b) Barclays may need to adjust its hedge positions in respect of financial transactions referencing shares in Commerzbank and may enter into additional financial transactions from time to time in the ordinary course of its business - these activities may affect Barclays' overall position.

(c) Barclays is not seeking to exercise influence on the appointment of members of the management and supervisory bodies of Commerzbank.

(d) Barclays is not seeking a significant change to the capital structure of Commerzbank, in particular with respect to the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.



2. SOURCE OF FUNDS USED FOR THE ACQUISTION (SEC. 43(1) SENT. 4 WPHG)

Barclays positions are entered into using Barclays own funds. Note that financial transactions entered into by Barclays may be collateralised.



