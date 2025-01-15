Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Maiden Exploration Program Delivers Multiple New Drill-Ready Copper Targets Following Successful 3D IP Survey at Copper Road

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 3D induced polarization and resistivity survey (the "Survey") at the Copper Road Project (the "Project") in Ontario, Canada. This survey covered an expansive 5km by 3km area in the center of the Project, successfully pinpointing multiple high-priority, drill-ready targets. These findings are significant, highlighting both the potential of the near surface target zones as well as the Project's capacity to host a large-scale copper porphyry mineral system at depth (Figure 1).

Highlights:

The Survey has identified multiple chargeable bodies at or near surface, along with several resistivity low anomalies that correlate with copper found in historical drill holes or outcrops;

Numerous areas of interest across the Survey appear interconnected, linking to what may be a large porphyry center at depth as mapped by the regional and deep looking ZTEM survey (see Figure 1). This interconnected "plumbing" system enhances the geological prospectivity of the area;

The area for initial drill targeting has now been narrowed from the 5km x 3km Survey to the corresponding ZTEM anomaly that aligns with surface IP, resistivity lows and surface mineralization. This high-priority target is approximately 2.5km x 1.5km x 1.5km; and

The Company is currently designing its initial drill campaign aimed to test the hypothesis of extensive near-surface copper zones connected to a larger porphyry center at depth. Additional targets identified during the Survey will be systematically reviewed and refined against surface, historical drilling, IP, resistivity and mag signatures.

Jeremy Niemi, SVP Exploration and Evaluation, commented, "We are very happy with how our maiden exploration season has advanced at the Copper Road Project. We took a very purposeful approach to develop geologically rich evidence for a large-scale copper porphyry mineral system and to identify targets that have the potential to host significant volumes of copper and molybdenum. In just eight months, we have achieved this and set the stage for drilling very exciting targets."

Figure 1: A long section demonstrating historical drill results as they apply to a +25mv chargeability shell when connecting to resistivity lows and the connection of this low to a larger potential porphyry core ("source") at depth1.

Figure 2: Demonstrating the 2.5km length of the resistivity low as it crosses the section from Figure 1 (A-A')1.

The primary objective of the survey was to identify sizeable chargeable anomalies within the priority area of the Project. Physical property testing on historical drill core has demonstrated that copper sulphide mineralization generates a strong and consistent chargeability response. The survey has identified numerous chargeability zones across the survey area which are hundreds of metres to over 1km in length and width. Zones isolated as the highest priority have favourable surface geology, scale, corresponding low resistivity signature, and apparent connectivity to deeper resistivity low bodies mapped by ZTEM airborne data. These deeper bodies may represent geologically important porphyry source chambers to deposit copper-molybdenum mineralization.

The Survey results also highlight the possibility of multiple intrusive bodies, which may represent different geological events, near surface with connections to larger porphyry centers at depth. The presence of these potential deep sources enhances the geological setting and priority of the identified targets. Identifying earlier phases of the porphyry system, which may host multiple overlapping mineralizing events, is important due to the potential of enriching copper and molybdenum sulphide concentrations.

The Company is actively working with the newly acquired data to design a drill program focused on testing the priority targets and closely examining secondary targets to build a robust exploration portfolio. Historical drilling, recent mapping, prospecting, systematic soil sampling, and property-wide airborne magnetics and Lidar surveys collectively support the potential for a large copper porphyry mineral system at Copper Road.

The next step for the Company is to initiate drilling on the priority targets to seek significant accumulations of copper and molybdenum mineralization related to the porphyry system.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director, commented, "One year ago, when we reviewed and acquired this Project, we recognized the immense potential it held, situated between two historical mines and in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. This last year has been an effort to determine if we could narrow our search radius to an area that was both explorable for a company of our size as well as hosting sufficient scale when compared to other porphyry targets around the world. We feel we have done both those things and look forward to the next phase of exploration as we continue to benefit from the second to none infrastructure and access of this copper porphyry exploration project."

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals (TSXV: SAG and OTCQB: SAGGF) is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Copper Road Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

1 Independent Technical Report entitled "Technical Report on the Copper Road Property", dated April 29, 2024, prepared by Kelly Malcolm, P.Geo., for Sterling Metals Corp.

