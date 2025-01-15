Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), a leading owner and operator of healthcare real estate infrastructure in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia, announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of January 2025, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on February 14, 2025, to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2025.

Northwest offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). On each distribution date, eligible unitholders registered in the DRIP will have their cash distributions reinvested to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus Trust Units equal to 3% of their cash distributions. Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at https://www.nwhreit.com/investors/unitholders/distributions-reinvestment-plan.

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at November 14, 2024, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 185 income-producing properties and 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

