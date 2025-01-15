NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.
$11.6 trillion in AUM following a record $641 billion of full year net inflows, including $281 billion in the fourth quarter
14% increase in full year revenue driven by the positive impact of markets on average AUM, organic base fee growth, and fees on AUM acquired in the GIP Transaction, as well as higher performance fees and technology service revenue
21% increase in full year operating income (23% as adjusted)
15% increase in full year diluted EPS also reflects lower nonoperating income and a higher effective tax rate in the current year
$4.7 billion returned to shareholders in 2024, including $1.6 billion of share repurchases
Previously announced agreement to acquire HPS Investment Partners to create an integrated private credit franchise with approximately $220 billion in pro-forma client assets
Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:
"Clients entrusted BlackRock with a record $641 billion of net inflows in 2024, including $281 billion in the fourth quarter for two consecutive record flows quarters. 2024 was also a milestone year for strategic acquisitions grounded in client service, technology and scale. Our closing of GIP and planned acquisitions of HPS and Preqin are expected to significantly scale and enhance our private markets investment and data capabilities.
"For many companies, periods of M&A contribute to a pause in client engagement. At BlackRock, clients are instead embracing and rewarding our strategy. Client activity accelerated into the fourth quarter, resulting in 7% organic base fee growth and 12% technology services ACV growth. Our operating model delivered exceptional performance in a year of meaningful change. We crossed $20 billion of annual revenue, up 14% from 2023. As adjusted operating income grew by 23%, and our industry-leading margin of 44.5% was up 280 basis points.
"Our record organic growth and financial results do not yet reflect the full integration or pending acquisitions of the high-growth businesses of GIP, HPS and Preqin. And we've steadily made organic investments ahead of structural trends that we expect to drive outsized growth in the years ahead.
"BlackRock's world-class talent is central to our significant growth and sustained performance. We have a longstanding, deliberate strategy of systematically elevating our strongest leaders around the world. We're excited to again have a number of them taking on expanded roles this year. BlackRock's leadership team alongside top talent from GIP, HPS and Preqin position us to serve our clients with excellence and seize the opportunities ahead of us.
"In the 25 years since our IPO, BlackRock has delivered a 21% compounded annual total return for our shareholders, compared to 8% in the S&P 500. BlackRock enters 2025 with more growth and upside potential than ever. This is just the beginning."
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS(1)
(in millions,
Q4
Q4
Full Year
Q4
Full Year
except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in billions)
2024
2024
AUM
$
11,551,251
$
10,008,995
$
11,551,251
$
10,008,995
Long-term net flows:
$
201
$
489
% change
15
%
15
%
Average AUM
$
11,555,434
$
9,384,929
$
10,804,007
$
9,220,700
By region:
% change
23
%
17
%
Americas
$
116
$
317
Total net flows
$
281,416
$
95,647
$
641,351
$
288,695
EMEA
74
149
APAC
11
23
GAAP basis:
Revenue
$
5,677
$
4,631
$
20,407
$
17,859
By client type:
% change
23
%
14
%
Operating income
$
2,075
$
1,585
$
7,574
$
6,275
Retail:
$
5
$
24
% change
31
%
21
%
US
3
19
Operating margin
36.6
%
34.2
%
37.1
%
35.1
%
International
2
5
Net income(1)
$
1,670
$
1,375
$
6,369
$
5,502
% change
21
%
16
%
ETFs:
$
143
$
390
Diluted EPS
$
10.63
$
9.15
$
42.01
$
36.51
Core equity
75
175
% change
16
%
15
%
Strategic
18
113
Weighted-average
Cryptocurrency
18
41
diluted shares
157.0
150.2
151.6
150.7
Other precision
32
61
% change
5
%
1
%
Institutional:
$
53
$
74
As Adjusted(2):
Active
25
64
Operating income
$
2,326
$
1,716
$
8,110
$
6,593
Index
28
9
% change
36
%
23
%
Operating margin
45.5
%
41.6
%
44.5
%
41.7
%
Net income(1)
$
1,874
$
1,451
$
6,612
$
5,692
Cash management net flows
$
81
$
153
% change
29
%
16
%
Diluted EPS
$
11.93
$
9.66
$
43.61
$
37.77
% change
23
%
15
%
Total net flows
$
281
$
641
_________________________
_________________________
(1) Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
(1) Totals may not add due to rounding.
BUSINESS RESULTS
Q4 2024
Q4 2024
Base fees(1)
Base fees(1)
December 31, 2024
and securities
Q4 2024
December 31, 2024
and securities
AUM
lending revenue
(in millions), (unaudited)
Net flows
AUM
lending revenue
% of Total
% of Total
RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE
Retail
$
4,650
$
1,015,827
$
1,105
9
%
25
%
ETFs
142,641
4,230,375
1,815
37
%
41
%
Institutional:
Active
25,126
2,136,749
962
18
%
22
%
Index
28,251
3,247,637
242
28
%
5
%
Total institutional
53,377
5,384,386
1,204
46
%
27
%
Long-term
200,668
10,630,588
4,124
92
%
93
%
Cash management
80,748
920,663
293
8
%
7
%
Total
$
281,416
$
11,551,251
$
4,417
100
%
100
%
RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE
Active
$
22,830
$
2,870,656
$
1,991
25
%
45
%
Index and ETFs
177,838
7,759,932
2,133
67
%
48
%
Long-term
200,668
10,630,588
4,124
92
%
93
%
Cash management
80,748
920,663
293
8
%
7
%
Total
$
281,416
$
11,551,251
$
4,417
100
%
100
%
RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
Equity
$
126,566
$
6,310,191
$
2,142
55
%
48
%
Fixed income
23,784
2,905,669
950
25
%
22
%
Multi-asset
24,307
992,921
326
8
%
7
%
Alternatives:
Private markets
4,730
211,974
480
2
%
11
%
Liquid alternatives
1,165
76,390
146
1
%
3
%
Currency and commodities(2)
20,116
133,443
80
1
%
2
%
Total alternatives
26,011
421,807
706
4
%
16
%
Long-term
200,668
10,630,588
4,124
92
%
93
%
Cash management
80,748
920,663
293
8
%
7
%
Total
$
281,416
$
11,551,251
$
4,417
100
%
100
%
_________________________
(1)
Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees.
(2)
Amounts include cryptocurrency and commodity ETFs and exchange-traded products ("ETPs").
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024(1)
One-year period
Three-year period
Five-year period
Fixed income:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Taxable
69%
79%
82%
Tax-exempt
69%
42%
45%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
97%
99%
98%
Equity:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Fundamental
47%
44%
64%
Systematic
93%
89%
93%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
94%
99%
100%
_________________________
(1)
Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 14 for performance disclosure detail.
TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Martin S. Small, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (786) 460-7166, or from outside the United States, (866) 409-1555, shortly before 7:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 6231688). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
The webcast will be available for replay by 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. To access the replay of the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
ABOUT BLACKROCK
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except per share data), (unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2023
Change
2024
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue:
Investment advisory and administration fees
$
4,256
$
3,448
$
808
$
3,881
$
375
Securities lending revenue
161
157
4
149
12
Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue
4,417
3,605
812
4,030
387
Investment advisory performance fees
451
311
140
388
63
Technology services revenue
428
379
49
403
25
Distribution fees
322
303
19
323
(1
)
Advisory and other revenue
59
33
26
53
6
Total revenue
5,677
4,631
1,046
5,197
480
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
1,885
1,503
382
1,578
307
Sales, asset and account expense:
Distribution and servicing costs
565
502
63
549
16
Direct fund expense
389
318
71
379
10
Sub-advisory and other
42
35
7
34
8
Total sales, asset and account expense
996
855
141
962
34
General and administration expense
596
589
7
562
34
Restructuring charge
-
61
(61
)
-
-
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
125
38
87
89
36
Total expense
3,602
3,046
556
3,191
411
Operating income
2,075
1,585
490
2,006
69
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
(18
)
265
(283
)
177
(195
)
Interest and dividend income
212
159
53
236
(24
)
Interest expense
(166
)
(82
)
(84
)
(154
)
(12
)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
28
342
(314
)
259
(231
)
Income before income taxes
2,103
1,927
176
2,265
(162
)
Income tax expense
442
438
4
574
(132
)
Net income
1,661
1,489
172
1,691
(30
)
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9
)
114
(123
)
60
(69
)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
1,670
$
1,375
$
295
$
1,631
$
39
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
155.0
148.7
6.3
148.0
6.9
Diluted
157.0
150.2
6.8
149.6
7.4
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders
Basic
$
10.78
$
9.25
$
1.53
$
11.02
$
(0.24
)
Diluted
$
10.63
$
9.15
$
1.48
$
10.90
$
(0.27
)
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
5.10
$
5.00
$
0.10
$
5.10
$
-
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
11,551,251
$
10,008,995
$
1,542,256
$
11,475,362
$
75,889
Shares outstanding (end of period)
154.9
148.5
6.4
148.0
7.0
GAAP:
Operating margin
36.6
%
34.2
%
240
bps
38.6
%
(200
)
bps
Effective tax rate
20.9
%
24.2
%
(330
)
bps
26.0
%
(510
)
bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
2,326
$
1,716
$
610
$
2,128
$
198
Operating margin (1)
45.5
%
41.6
%
390
bps
45.8
%
(30
)
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
$
39
$
199
$
(160
)
$
190
$
(151
)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
1,874
$
1,451
$
423
$
1,715
$
159
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders per share (3)
$
11.93
$
9.66
$
2.27
$
11.46
$
0.47
Effective tax rate
20.8
%
24.2
%
(340
)
bps
26.0
%
(520
)
bps
See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items. Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, BlackRock, Inc. updated the presentation of the Company's expense line items within the condensed consolidated statements of income by including a new "sales, asset and account expense" income statement caption. Such expense line items have been recast for 2023 to conform to this new presentation. For a recast of 2023 expense line items, see page 12 of Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished on April 12, 2024.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except per share data), (unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue:
Investment advisory and administration fees
$
15,485
$
13,724
$
1,761
Securities lending revenue
615
675
(60
)
Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue
16,100
14,399
1,701
Investment advisory performance fees
1,207
554
653
Technology services revenue
1,603
1,485
118
Distribution fees
1,273
1,262
11
Advisory and other revenue
224
159
65
Total revenue
20,407
17,859
2,548
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
6,546
5,779
767
Sales, asset and account expense:
Distribution and servicing costs
2,171
2,051
120
Direct fund expense
1,464
1,331
133
Sub-advisory and other
140
116
24
Total sales, asset and account expense
3,775
3,498
277
General and administration expense
2,221
2,095
126
Restructuring charge
-
61
(61
)
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
291
151
140
Total expense
12,833
11,584
1,249
Operating income
7,574
6,275
1,299
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
492
699
(207
)
Interest and dividend income
767
473
294
Interest expense
(538
)
(292
)
(246
)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
721
880
(159
)
Income before income taxes
8,295
7,155
1,140
Income tax expense
1,783
1,479
304
Net income
6,512
5,676
836
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
143
174
(31
)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
6,369
$
5,502
$
867
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
150.0
149.3
0.7
Diluted
151.6
150.7
0.9
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders
Basic
$
42.45
$
36.85
$
5.60
Diluted
$
42.01
$
36.51
$
5.50
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
20.40
$
20.00
$
0.40
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
11,551,251
$
10,008,995
$
1,542,256
Shares outstanding (end of period)
154.9
148.5
6.4
GAAP:
Operating margin
37.1
%
35.1
%
200
bps
Effective tax rate
21.9
%
21.2
%
70
bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
8,110
$
6,593
$
1,517
Operating margin (1)
44.5
%
41.7
%
280
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
$
533
$
648
$
(115
)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
6,612
$
5,692
$
920
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders per share (3)
$
43.61
$
37.77
$
5.84
Effective tax rate
23.5
%
21.4
%
210
bps
See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items. Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, BlackRock, Inc. updated the presentation of the Company's expense line items within the condensed consolidated statements of income by including a new "sales, asset and account expense" income statement caption. Such expense line items have been recast for 2023 to conform to this new presentation. For a recast of 2023 expense line items, see page 12 of Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished on April 12, 2024.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2024
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2024
Average AUM(3)
Retail:
Equity
$
521,270
$
(127
)
$
-
$
(7,209
)
$
(8,816
)
$
505,118
$
514,867
Fixed income
324,245
4,155
-
(4,823
)
(4,936
)
318,641
321,799
Multi-asset
154,078
(424
)
-
(1,909
)
(767
)
150,978
152,157
Alternatives
41,608
1,046
-
(1,009
)
(555
)
41,090
41,243
Retail subtotal
1,041,201
4,650
-
(14,950
)
(15,074
)
1,015,827
1,030,066
ETFs:
Equity
3,061,840
110,601
-
(43,614
)
(22,429
)
3,106,398
3,090,667
Fixed income
1,019,176
11,834
-
(34,956
)
(10,402
)
985,652
1,005,156
Multi-asset
10,036
1,070
-
(153
)
(219
)
10,734
10,281
Alternatives
97,283
19,136
-
11,332
(160
)
127,591
115,012
ETFs subtotal
4,188,335
142,641
-
(67,391
)
(33,210
)
4,230,375
4,221,116
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
225,361
(2,050
)
-
2,432
(6,895
)
218,848
222,045
Fixed income
873,385
(1,509
)
-
(18,258
)
(13,290
)
840,328
851,910
Multi-asset
833,975
23,844
-
(8,141
)
(21,639
)
828,039
835,579
Alternatives
178,223
4,841
69,875
448
(3,853
)
249,534
230,800
Active subtotal
2,110,944
25,126
69,875
(23,519
)
(45,677
)
2,136,749
2,140,334
Index:
Equity
2,472,528
18,142
-
46,933
(57,776
)
2,479,827
2,493,289
Fixed income
806,888
9,304
-
(14,389
)
(40,755
)
761,048
780,330
Multi-asset
3,426
(183
)
-
(1
)
(72
)
3,170
3,325
Alternatives
2,653
988
-
19
(68
)
3,592
3,149
Index subtotal
3,285,495
28,251
-
32,562
(98,671
)
3,247,637
3,280,093
Institutional subtotal
5,396,439
53,377
69,875
9,043
(144,348
)
5,384,386
5,420,427
Long-term
10,625,975
200,668
69,875
(73,298
)
(192,632
)
10,630,588
10,671,609
Cash management
849,387
80,748
-
2,521
(11,993
)
920,663
883,825
Total
$
11,475,362
$
281,416
$
69,875
$
(70,777
)
$
(204,625
)
$
11,551,251
$
11,555,434
Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2024
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2024
Average AUM(3)
Active:
Equity
$
492,193
$
(8,057
)
$
-
$
(6,198
)
$
(10,775
)
$
467,163
$
480,255
Fixed income
1,171,739
1,580
-
(22,623
)
(16,822
)
1,133,874
1,148,283
Multi-asset
988,035
23,420
-
(10,050
)
(22,404
)
979,001
987,720
Alternatives
219,824
5,887
69,875
(560
)
(4,408
)
290,618
272,039
Active subtotal
2,871,791
22,830
69,875
(39,431
)
(54,409
)
2,870,656
2,888,297
Index and ETFs:
ETFs:
Equity
3,061,840
110,601
-
(43,614
)
(22,429
)
3,106,398
3,090,667
Fixed income
1,019,176
11,834
-
(34,956
)
(10,402
)
985,652
1,005,156
Multi-asset
10,036
1,070
-
(153
)
(219
)
10,734
10,281
Alternatives
97,283
19,136
-
11,332
(160
)
127,591
115,012
ETFs subtotal
4,188,335
142,641
-
(67,391
)
(33,210
)
4,230,375
4,221,116
Non-ETF index:
Equity
2,726,966
24,022
-
48,354
(62,712
)
2,736,630
2,749,946
Fixed income
832,779
10,370
-
(14,847
)
(42,159
)
786,143
805,756
Multi-asset
3,444
(183
)
-
(1
)
(74
)
3,186
3,341
Alternatives
2,660
988
-
18
(68
)
3,598
3,153
Non-ETF index subtotal
3,565,849
35,197
-
33,524
(105,013
)
3,529,557
3,562,196
Index and ETFs subtotal
7,754,184
177,838
-
(33,867
)
(138,223
)
7,759,932
7,783,312
Long-term
$
10,625,975
$
200,668
$
69,875
$
(73,298
)
$
(192,632
)
$
10,630,588
$
10,671,609
Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2024
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2024
Average AUM(3)
Equity
$
6,280,999
$
126,566
$
-
$
(1,458
)
$
(95,916
)
$
6,310,191
$
6,320,868
Fixed income
3,023,694
23,784
-
(72,426
)
(69,383
)
2,905,669
2,959,195
Multi-asset
1,001,515
24,307
-
(10,204
)
(22,697
)
992,921
1,001,342
Alternatives:
Private markets
141,409
4,730
69,875
(746
)
(3,294
)
211,974
193,493
Liquid alternatives
75,990
1,165
-
240
(1,005
)
76,390
76,211
Currency and commodities(4)
102,368
20,116
-
11,296
(337
)
133,443
120,500
Alternatives subtotal
319,767
26,011
69,875
10,790
(4,636
)
421,807
390,204
Long-term
$
10,625,975
$
200,668
$
69,875
$
(73,298
)
$
(192,632
)
$
10,630,588
$
10,671,609
_________________________
(1)
Amounts include AUM attributable to the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management, LLC ("GIP") in October 2024 (the "GIP Transaction").
(2)
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
(3)
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
(4)
Amounts include cryptocurrency and commodity ETFs and ETPs.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2023
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2024
Average AUM(3)
Retail:
Equity
$
435,734
$
15,285
$
4,074
$
54,257
$
(4,232
)
$
505,118
$
485,161
Fixed income
312,799
11,671
-
1,483
(7,312
)
318,641
316,520
Multi-asset
139,537
(2,328
)
-
14,420
(651
)
150,978
147,169
Alternatives
41,627
(261
)
-
69
(345
)
41,090
41,087
Retail subtotal
929,697
24,367
4,074
70,229
(12,540
)
1,015,827
989,937
ETFs:
Equity
2,532,631
236,357
-
359,322
(21,912
)
3,106,398
2,845,456
Fixed income
898,403
112,341
-
(16,291
)
(8,801
)
985,652
948,250
Multi-asset
9,140
1,025
-
841
(272
)
10,734
9,451
Alternatives
59,125
40,710
-
27,919
(163
)
127,591
89,331
ETFs subtotal
3,499,299
390,433
-
371,791
(31,148
)
4,230,375
3,892,488
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
186,688
5,380
-
30,876
(4,096
)
218,848
207,929
Fixed income
836,823
(2,843
)
-
16,885
(10,537
)
840,328
841,830
Multi-asset
717,182
54,887
-
72,798
(16,828
)
828,039
774,210
Alternatives
171,980
7,023
69,875
3,618
(2,962
)
249,534
191,190
Active subtotal
1,912,673
64,447
69,875
124,177
(34,423
)
2,136,749
2,015,159
Index:
Equity
2,138,291
(31,454
)
-
420,860
(47,870
)
2,479,827
2,333,824
Fixed income
756,001
42,500
-
(5,068
)
(32,385
)
761,048
759,871
Multi-asset
4,945
(1,906
)
-
204
(73
)
3,170
3,693
Alternatives
3,252
234
-
165
(59
)
3,592
2,912
Index subtotal
2,902,489
9,374
-
416,161
(80,387
)
3,247,637
3,100,300
Institutional subtotal
4,815,162
73,821
69,875
540,338
(114,810
)
5,384,386
5,115,459
Long-term
9,244,158
488,621
73,949
982,358
(158,498
)
10,630,588
9,997,884
Cash management
764,837
152,730
-
10,606
(7,510
)
920,663
806,123
Total
$
10,008,995
$
641,351
$
73,949
$
992,964
$
(166,008
)
$
11,551,251
$
10,804,007
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2023
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2024
Average AUM(3)
Active:
Equity
$
427,448
$
(6,333
)
$
4,074
$
48,479
$
(6,505
)
$
467,163
$
461,583
Fixed income
1,123,422
9,184
-
18,516
(17,248
)
1,133,874
1,133,152
Multi-asset
856,705
52,553
-
87,221
(17,478
)
979,001
921,364
Alternatives
213,603
6,760
69,875
3,687
(3,307
)
290,618
232,274
Active subtotal
2,621,178
62,164
73,949
157,903
(44,538
)
2,870,656
2,748,373
Index and ETFs:
ETFs:
Equity
2,532,631
236,357
-
359,322
(21,912
)
3,106,398
2,845,456
Fixed income
898,403
112,341
-
(16,291
)
(8,801
)
985,652
948,250
Multi-asset
9,140
1,025
-
841
(272
)
10,734
9,451
Alternatives
59,125
40,710
-
27,919
(163
)
127,591
89,331
ETFs subtotal
3,499,299
390,433
-
371,791
(31,148
)
4,230,375
3,892,488
Non-ETF index:
Equity
2,333,265
(4,456
)
-
457,514
(49,693
)
2,736,630
2,565,331
Fixed income
782,201
42,144
-
(5,216
)
(32,986
)
786,143
785,069
Multi-asset
4,959
(1,900
)
-
201
(74
)
3,186
3,708
Alternatives
3,256
236
-
165
(59
)
3,598
2,915
Non-ETF index subtotal
3,123,681
36,024
-
452,664
(82,812
)
3,529,557
3,357,023
Index and ETFs subtotal
6,622,980
426,457
-
824,455
(113,960
)
7,759,932
7,249,511
Long-term
$
9,244,158
$
488,621
$
73,949
$
982,358
$
(158,498
)
$
10,630,588
$
9,997,884
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2023
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2024
Average AUM(3)
Equity
$
5,293,344
$
225,568
$
4,074
$
865,315
$
(78,110
)
$
6,310,191
$
5,872,370
Fixed income
2,804,026
163,669
-
(2,991
)
(59,035
)
2,905,669
2,866,471
Multi-asset
870,804
51,678
-
88,263
(17,824
)
992,921
934,523
Alternatives:
Private markets
136,909
9,457
69,875
(1,803
)
(2,464
)
211,974
154,597
Liquid alternatives
74,233
(2,609
)
-
5,482
(716
)
76,390
75,402
Currency and commodities(4)
64,842
40,858
-
28,092
(349
)
133,443
94,521
Alternatives subtotal
275,984
47,706
69,875
31,771
(3,529
)
421,807
324,520
Long-term
$
9,244,158
$
488,621
$
73,949
$
982,358
$
(158,498
)
$
10,630,588
$
9,997,884
_________________________
(1)
Amounts include AUM attributable to the GIP Transaction and the acquisition of SpiderRock Advisors, LLC in May 2024 (the "SpiderRock Transaction").
(2)
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
(3)
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months.
(4)
Amounts include cryptocurrency and commodity ETFs and ETPs.
SUMMARY OF REVENUE
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2024
2023
Change
2024
Change
2024
2023
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue:
Equity:
Active
$
558
$
484
$
74
$
553
$
5
$
2,166
$
2,000
$
166
ETFs
1,375
1,102
273
1,309
66
5,124
4,418
706
Non-ETF index
209
183
26
198
11
784
743
41
Equity subtotal
2,142
1,769
373
2,060
82
8,074
7,161
913
Fixed income:
Active
494
468
26
493
1
1,952
1,897
55
ETFs
360
311
49
354
6
1,367
1,230
137
Non-ETF index
96
85
11
93
3
369
353
16
Fixed income subtotal
950
864
86
940
10
3,688
3,480
208
Multi-asset
326
299
27
325
1
1,278
1,203
75
Alternatives:
Private markets
480
251
229
235
245
1,196
889
307
Liquid alternatives
146
138
8
143
3
568
572
(4
)
Currency and commodities(1)
80
44
36
63
17
247
185
62
Alternatives subtotal
706
433
273
441
265
2,011
1,646
365
Long-term
4,124
3,365
759
3,766
358
15,051
13,490
1,561
Cash management
293
240
53
264
29
1,049
909
140
Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue
4,417
3,605
812
4,030
387
16,100
14,399
1,701
Investment advisory performance fees:
Equity
112
61
51
13
99
161
99
62
Fixed income
22
2
20
3
19
34
4
30
Multi-asset
10
5
5
1
9
24
28
(4
)
Alternatives:
Private markets
108
149
(41
)
7
101
308
273
35
Liquid alternatives
199
94
105
364
(165
)
680
150
530
Alternatives subtotal
307
243
64
371
(64
)
988
423
565
Total investment advisory performance fees
451
311
140
388
63
1,207
554
653
Technology services revenue
428
379
49
403
25
1,603
1,485
118
Distribution fees
322
303
19
323
(1
)
1,273
1,262
11
Advisory and other revenue:
Advisory
14
15
(1
)
11
3
49
81
(32
)
Other
45
18
27
42
3
175
78
97
Total advisory and other revenue
59
33
26
53
6
224
159
65
Total revenue
$
5,677
$
4,631
$
1,046
$
5,197
$
480
$
20,407
$
17,859
$
2,548
_________________________
(1)
Amounts include cryptocurrency and commodity ETFs and ETPs.
Highlights
- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $812 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and $387 million from the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by organic base fee growth, the impact of market beta on average AUM and approximately $230 million of fees related to AUM acquired in the GIP Transaction.
Securities lending revenue of $161 million increased from $157 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $149 million in the third quarter of 2024.
- Performance fees increased $140 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting higher revenue from liquid alternative and long-only products, partially offset by lower revenue from private markets products.
Performance fees increased $63 million from the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher revenue from private markets and long-only products, partially offset by strong performance from a single hedge fund with an annual performance measurement period that ends in the third quarter.
- Technology services revenue increased $49 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and $25 million from the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the successful onboarding of a number of new clients. Technology services annual contract value ("ACV")(1) increased 12% from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by strong demand for a full range of Aladdin technology offerings.
_________________________
|(1)
See note (4) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on ACV.
SUMMARY OF OPERATING EXPENSE
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2024
2023
Change
2024
Change
2024
2023
Change
Operating expense
Employee compensation and benefits
$
1,885
$
1,503
$
382
$
1,578
$
307
$
6,546
$
5,779
$
767
Sales, asset and account expense(1):
Distribution and servicing costs
565
502
63
549
16
2,171
2,051
120
Direct fund expense
389
318
71
379
10
1,464
1,331
133
Sub-advisory and other
42
35
7
34
8
140
116
24
Total sales, asset and account expense
996
855
141
962
34
3,775
3,498
277
General and administration expense:
Marketing and promotional
92
87
5
64
28
314
309
5
Occupancy and office related
113
105
8
105
8
421
418
3
Portfolio services
68
68
-
65
3
262
270
(8
)
Technology
182
186
(4
)
175
7
674
607
67
Professional services
88
67
21
67
21
277
195
82
Communications
10
11
(1
)
10
-
39
47
(8
)
Foreign exchange remeasurement
(7
)
(4
)
(3
)
3
(10
)
-
(6
)
6
Contingent consideration fair value adjustments
(28
)
2
(30
)
(2
)
(26
)
(36
)
3
(39
)
Other general and administration
78
67
11
75
3
270
252
18
Total general and administration expense
596
589
7
562
34
2,221
2,095
126
Restructuring charge
-
61
(61
)
-
-
-
61
(61
)
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
125
38
87
89
36
291
151
140
Total operating expense
$
3,602
$
3,046
$
556
$
3,191
$
411
$
12,833
$
11,584
$
1,249
_________________________
(1)
Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, BlackRock, Inc. updated the presentation of the Company's expense line items within the condensed consolidated statements of income by including a new "sales, asset and account expense" income statement caption. Such expense line items have been recast for 2023 to conform to this new presentation. For a recast of 2023 expense line items, see page 12 of Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished on April 12, 2024.
Highlights
- Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $382 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and $307 million from the third quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting higher incentive compensation as a result of higher performance fees and operating income. Fourth quarter 2024 employee compensation and benefit expense was also impacted by the GIP Transaction, including nonrecurring retention-related deferred compensation expense(1).
- Sales, asset and account expense increased $141 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and $34 million from the third quarter of 2024, driven by higher distribution and servicing costs and direct fund expense, primarily reflecting higher average AUM.
- General and administration expense increased $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and $34 million from the third quarter of 2024, primarily associated with the acquisition-related costs(1) in connection with the GIP Transaction, including transaction costs recorded in professional services expense, partially offset by lower contingent consideration fair value adjustments. The general and administration expense increase from the third quarter of 2024 also included higher seasonal marketing and promotional expense.
- Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) increased $87 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and $36 million from the third quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting amortization of intangible assets acquired in the GIP Transaction. In addition, third quarter 2024 amortization and impairment of intangible assets included the impact of a $50 million noncash impairment charge related to certain of the Company's indefinite-lived management contracts.
- In the fourth quarter of 2023, a restructuring charge(1) of $61 million, comprised of severance and compensation expense for accelerated vesting of previously granted deferred compensation awards, was recorded in connection with initiatives to reorganize specific platforms, primarily Aladdin and private markets.
_________________________
(1)
These expenses have been excluded from the Company's "as adjusted" financial results under the expense adjustments for acquisition-related costs and restructuring charge, as applicable. See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.
SUMMARY OF NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2024
2023
Change
2024
Change
2024
2023
Change
Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis
$
28
$
342
$
(314
)
$
259
$
(231
)
$
721
$
880
$
(159
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests ("NCI")
(9
)
114
(123
)
60
(69
)
143
174
(31
)
Nonoperating income (expense), net of NCI
37
228
(191
)
199
(162
)
578
706
(128
)
Less: Hedge gain (loss) on deferred cash compensation plans(1)
(2
)
29
(31
)
9
(11
)
45
58
(13
)
Nonoperating income (expense), net of NCI, as adjusted(2)
$
39
$
199
$
(160
)
$
190
$
(151
)
$
533
$
648
$
(115
)
Three Months
Three Months