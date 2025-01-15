Jøtul AS: Asbjorn Eskild appointed as new CEO of Jotul Group

Asbjørn Eskild has been appointed as new CEO of Jøtul Group, a global supplier of stoves and fireplaces with its main production facilities in Norway, Poland and United States. Jøtul's CEO in the past 8 years, Nils Agnar Brunborg, will be retiring.

Asbjørn has extensive experience in the CEO role of international companies, most recently as the CEO of Topro Group, a producer of mobility aids. His previous roles include that of CEO of the listed company Handicare Group AB and of Hamax AS.

"The Board of Directors would like to thank Nils Agnar very much for his leadership of Jøtul during the past years. The period has been very demanding, with restructuring of the production and distribution footprint in a very volatile market. On behalf of the entire organization, the Board would like to thank Nils Agnar for his extraordinary contributions and wish him the very best in his next chapter.

We are very pleased to welcome Asbjørn. His leadership experience, strategic thinking and market focus will be important for the company's growth in a demanding market place", says Øyvind Sandnes, Chairman of the Board of Jøtul AS.

Asbjørn Eskild will take up the position from today, January 15th, 2025. To ensure a smooth transition, Nils Agnar will be at the company's disposal for the next months.

Fredrikstad, January 15th, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Sandnes

Chairman of the Board

Phone +47 976 20 390

Jøtul is one of the world's oldest producers of stoves, inserts and fireplaces. Building on a proud Norwegian heritage, Jøtul combines fine craftsmanship with the art of coping with the cold for 170 years. Jøtul is headquartered in Fredrikstad, Norway and features five prominent brands - Jøtul, Scan, Ild, Ravelli and Atra - and proudly sells to 45 countries around the world.