American Battery Materials Appoints Mineral Exploration and Investment Banking Executive Joseph E. Mullin to Advisory Board

Mineral Exploration and Investment Banking veteran joins the ABM Board of Advisors

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLTH) ("ABM" or the "Company"), an environmentally responsible minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction ("DLE") and other critical minerals, today announced the appointment of Joseph E. Mullin to its Advisory Board.

Joseph Mullin brings more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and corporate finance to the Company. He currently serves as CEO of Pure Energy Minerals Ltd., where he oversees lithium brine projects in Nevada, and CEO of Rise Gold Corp., focused on a past-producing gold mine in California. His career also includes leadership roles at Virginia Energy Resources, Inc. and QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. Mr. Mullin began his career in the Investment Banking division of Goldman Sachs, covering Latin America.

David Graber, Chief Executive Officer of American Battery Materials, noted, "Joe is a terrific addition to our Advisory Board. His focus will be assisting with the company's ambitions for additional project acquisitions with a focus on Latin America."

Joe Mullin stated, "The industry and the Company are at an inflection point. I am excited to join American Battery Materials and support the team. My focus will be to further the mission of developing energy independence in top-tier jurisdictions while working closely with management and the Board of Directors."

About American Battery Materials, Inc.

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLTH) is a U.S.-based environmentally responsible critical minerals extraction company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE), as well as other minerals for refining, processing, and distribution to support the country's urgent critical minerals need to bolster long-term energy transition and the electrification of the U.S. domestic and global economy. For more information, visit www.americanbatterymaterials.com.

To receive American Battery Materials, Inc. company updates via email, visit the contact page of our website, www.americanbatterymaterials.com/contact.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding the Company, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Words such as "believe," "goal," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

For Further Information

Chris Santa Cruz

+1 800-998-7962

ir@americanbatterymaterials.com

SOURCE: American Battery Materials

View the original press release on accesswire.com