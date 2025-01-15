United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation in the 2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals, Presented by Maxim Group, LLC

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," or the "Company"), (NYSE:UAMY) announces today that management is participating in the 2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals, Presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Thursday, January 16th, 2025, at 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time.

On behalf of the Company, Jonathan Miller, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in a 25-minute fireside Q&A. During the session, Mr. Miller will provide insights into USAC's strategic initiatives to enhance domestic antimony supply chains and update investors on the Company's progress in advancing its antimony and zeolite operations. 1-on-1 meetings will be available upon request. The conference will be accessible via live webcast, and a replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

The Maxim Group LLC "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" will include virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals. According to the conference website, Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, believes the U.S. presidential inauguration on January 20th will start changes in how mining & processing companies supply critical minerals to different countries, including China and the U.S. Also, he expects mining and royalty companies to comment on changes in demand in 2025 for critical minerals and precious metals.

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Contact:

United States Antimony Corp.

PO Box 540308

Dallas, TX 75354

Jonathan Miller, Vice President - IR

E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com

Phone: 406-606-4117

About Maxim Group, LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

