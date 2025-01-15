Anzeige
Onelife Fitness Expands Into Alabama Investing $10 Million in Birmingham with a New 58,000 Square Foot Sports Club

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Onelife Fitness, the undisputed 'Best Value in Fitness' and fast-growing health club company with over 70 clubs open or on the way, is thrilled to announce its first one-of-a-kind Sports Clubs will be opening in Birmingham, Alabama in December of 2025. Onelife Fitness McCalla at Tannehill Promenade will be the first of at least 6 clubs in the Birmingham market, and Onelife's Fitness' first club in Alabama. Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness delivering premium amenities and experiences at affordable prices - with communities across America clamoring for Onelife's unique offering, Onelife is adding more than 10 locations each year.

"We are thrilled to be opening in Birmingham having had our eye on the market for some time. Birmingham is an incredible market that desperately needs our unique offering - a premium fitness experience with high-end amenities at prices that don't break the bank. We offer indoor saltwater pools, Kids Clubs, 4 boutique studios for classes, Recovery studios with Red Light Therapy and Hydromassage, huge functional turf training areas, and massive strength and conditioning spaces at incredibly affordable rates," says Ori Gorfine Onelife Fitness CEO. "There's nothing quite like it, and we could not be more excited to join the Birmingham community!"

Onelife will be investing over $10 million dollars in the new McCalla sports club and expects to create over 100 new jobs in the local community. This continues Onelife's surge of growth across the east and is the 3rd new state that Onelife has added to its roster just in the last few months. Recently, Onelife announced a new location in Apex, North Carolina, and 5 locations in Columbia, South Carolina in the fall of 2024, as well as new locations in Maryland and Georgia.

"We know that the gym is a home away from home for many people, and we don't take that for granted. We ensure our clubs not only offer the best equipment and facilities but also the best experience. From the staff to the community feel at our clubs, we truly take pride in helping members live their best lives," said Mr. Gorfine.

Onelife Fitness McCalla specifically will feature:

  • Indoor saltwater pool, whirlpool, and cold plunge

  • Top-of-the-line cardio & strength equipment

  • Boutique-style signature fitness classes such as BodyPump, Zumba, and APEX-HIIT

  • Holistic Mind & Body Studio featuring barre, yoga and Pilates classes

  • State-of-the-art cycling studio

  • Massive strength training area with Olympic lifting platforms, free weights, and more

  • Large functional athletic turf training areas

  • 3,000 square feet of outdoor training space

  • Kids club with interactive games, basketball, and a kids' movie theater

  • Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, red light therapy, and percussion and compression therapy
    Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna, and more!

To learn more about the new club, please visit https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/mccalla or for career opportunities go to https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

Contact Information

Maeve Haynes
Senior Director of Marketing
maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com
(571) 631-5991

.

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
