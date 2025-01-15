Travel Fuels Life, LLC: New Book Whiskey Lore: Volume One Exposes the Truth Behind Those Distillery Tour Myths and Legends

Announcing the official release of both paperback and audiobook both nationally and internationally.

Was the Reverend Elijah Craig truly the first to age whiskey in a charred barrel, earning him the title "The Father of Bourbon"? Lore has it that he was, but in Whiskey Lore: Volume One, best-selling author Drew Hannush seeks the real story behind this and other often touted whiskey myths. This captivating new book offers an engaging read for whiskey enthusiasts, history buffs, and curious minds alike.

Hannush, author of the acclaimed The Lost History of Tennessee Whiskey, takes readers on an investigative journey through 24 chapters, each posing a key question about whiskey and its history. From the cause of Irish whiskey's decline in the 20th century to how Scotland secured its monopoly on the term "Scotch," and why whiskey has multiple spellings, the book deconstructs and reconstructs whiskey legends through meticulous research and engaging storytelling.

"I think Hollywood has convinced us you can't write a compelling story without taking liberties with the facts," Hannush explains. "But great historians like David McCullough have shown that you can craft engaging narratives while staying true to reality. Reality has so much more impact than lore."

Whiskey Lore: Volume One ventures beyond famous names like Pappy Van Winkle, Jack Daniel, and James Crow. It seeks to uncover the first woman to hold the title of master distiller, the origins of the phrase "hair of the dog," and how Bourbon earned its designation as "America's Native Spirit." The book also tackles broader topics, including the differences between Canadian and American whiskey and whether single malt is superior to blended whiskey.

"It may seem like I enjoy challenging the sacred cows of whiskey lore," Hannush adds, "but the real joy comes in showing the impact of whiskey throughout history. It shaped laws, sparked uprisings, and even became a catalyst for women's suffrage."

Building on the success of The Lost History of Tennessee Whiskey, Hannush continues his mission to challenge misconceptions while honoring the legacy of whiskey's unsung heroes. Reading or listening to Whiskey Lore: Volume One is an excellent way to add depth and perspective to those great stories told on whiskey trails across the globe.

Available in audiobook, paperback, and eBook formats, Whiskey Lore: Volume One can be ordered by bookstores and distilleries through major distributors and purchased by the public via Amazon.com.

For more details, visit whiskey-lore.com/book/whiskey-lore-volume-one .

About Drew Hannush

Drew Hannush is an author, historian, and storyteller passionate about unraveling the myths of whiskey history. His podcast, Whiskey Lore®, and books combine rigorous research with engaging storytelling to provide fresh insights into the world of whiskey. Hannush's work bridges the gap between enthusiasts and academics, inspiring readers to explore whiskey's rich heritage.

Contact for interviews, review copies, or inquires.

Website media resources: whiskey-lore.com/mediakit

SOURCE: Travel Fuels Life, LLC (dba Whiskey Lore)

View the original press release on accesswire.com