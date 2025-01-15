Labor Smart, Inc. and Upper Street Marketing, Inc. Unveil Visionary Partnership to Launch Casa Rica Tequila Nationwide

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC), a leader in innovation and consumer-focused brand development, announces a transformative partnership with Upper Street Marketing, Inc. (UPPR) to introduce Casa Rica Tequila, a premium spirits brand celebrating the soul of Mexico. This launch signifies a major milestone, with Casa Rica Tequila debuting across 30 states, poised to set a new benchmark in the premium tequila category.

Casa Rica Tequila: A New Standard in Premium Spirits

Crafted from the finest blue agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico, and distilled using time-honored techniques, Casa Rica Tequila blends tradition with innovation. Its portfolio-featuring Blanco, Rosado, Reposado, and Añejo varieties-embodies the richness of Mexican heritage while captivating modern palates.

"Casa Rica Tequila represents the pinnacle of authenticity and craftsmanship," said Tom Zarro, CEO of Labor Smart, Inc. "This launch is about honoring tradition, inspiring pride, and redefining excellence in the premium tequila space."

A Partnership Built on Shared Vision

This strategic alliance between Labor Smart and Upper Street Marketing brings together two industry leaders committed to innovation, quality, and consumer engagement. Labor Smart's expertise in brand development, combined with Upper Street Marketing's market expansion capabilities, positions Casa Rica Tequila as a future household name.

"Casa Rica is more than a product launch-it's a celebration of culture," said Javier Leal, Chief Marketing Officer of Labor Smart, Inc. "This project is deeply personal, reflecting my Mexican heritage and a desire to share the artistry behind every bottle with the world. Partnering with Upper Street Marketing allows us to scale this vision to new heights."

Upper Street Marketing echoed this sentiment, with its CEO stating, "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to delivering exceptional products. Casa Rica Tequila is a testament to what is possible when partnerships are rooted in excellence and innovation."

Nationwide Expansion: Redefining the Tequila Landscape

Casa Rica Tequila's nationwide rollout across 30 states will include both retail and on-premise distribution channels. This strategy aims to maximize consumer reach and establish Casa Rica as a leader in the competitive premium spirits market.

"This launch marks the beginning of a new era for Labor Smart," added Zarro. "Casa Rica Tequila reflects our vision for the future, merging tradition and innovation to create enduring value for consumers and stakeholders."

Commitment to Excellence and Heritage

Every bottle of Casa Rica Tequila is crafted with precision, passion, and purpose. From selecting the finest agave to meticulous production processes, Casa Rica honors its roots while setting a bold new standard for the premium tequila category.

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart, Inc. leads innovation in brand development, manufacturing, and consumer engagement within the CPG industry. With a growing portfolio that includes Casa Rica Tequila, Labor Smart is redefining value and excellence.

About Upper Street Marketing, Inc.

Upper Street Marketing, Inc. (UPPR) specializes in strategic growth and market expansion, empowering brands to reach their full potential and foster meaningful consumer connections.

Executive Vision

"Casa Rica Tequila is more than a product-it's a movement," said Zarro. "This partnership demonstrates our ability to identify transformative opportunities, execute flawlessly, and deliver products that resonate deeply with consumers."

For more information, visit: www.Casa Ricatequila.com or Info@CasaRicatequila.com

Contact Information

Labor Smart, Inc.

125 S. King Street, Suite 2A #2922

Jackson, WY 83001-2922

Investor Relations: ir@laborsmartinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Labor Smart assumes no obligation to update these statements beyond this release.

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

tequila 2.jpg

View the original press release on accesswire.com