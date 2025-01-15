GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Teams Up With SurgePays to Launch New Sales Channels

SurgePays will initiate a dedicated outbound sales team to sell GPOX products from its 100+ person operations center in El Salvador.

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, and SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG), a technology and telecommunications company, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to develop new sales channels.

SurgePays will build and direct a dedicated outbound sales team for GPOX from its new operations center in El Salvador. The outbound sales initiative will focus on driving outreach to independent retailers, including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, and smoke shops-key markets for GPOX's high-demand product lines.

Strategic Benefits of the Partnership:

Expanded Sales Outreach: Leverages SurgePays' expertise in outbound sales and financial technology with GPOX's high-demand product sourcing and distribution network to deliver impactful solutions for independent retailers.

Access to a Broad Network: Utilizes SurgePays' existing retail relationships and vast store database to accelerate customer acquisition and expand the retail network for both companies.

Operational Efficiency: Streamlines sales processes and enhances outreach by focusing on each company's core competencies-SurgePays in sales and financial technology, GPOX in sourcing and distribution.

SurgePays brings a proven sales and marketing infrastructure, a pioneering operational team, a sales operations center of 100 bilingual team members, patent-pending POS marketing software, and an existing nationwide retail network of thousands of stores. This collaboration provides GPOX with a scalable, cost-efficient solution to penetrate deeper into existing markets and capture new retail partners. The relationship aligns perfectly, combining SurgePays' expertise in outbound sales and POS software with GPOX's focus on high-demand product distribution. This initiative should strengthen existing retail networks while expanding the market presence of both companies.

"We are excited about our partnership with SurgePays, as it marks a significant step forward in enhancing our sales capabilities," said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. "SurgePays' infrastructure and extensive retail network align perfectly with our strategy to scale operations. This collaboration will allow us to target new retail partners, drive revenue growth, and expand our distribution footprint across key independent retail markets."

Brian Cox, CEO of SurgePays, added, "We see a lot of synergy with GPOX, and I am a fan of the DSD model. I'm excited to see how fast we can scale our operations center's capabilities to launch targeted outbound sales campaigns. The goal is to upsell to our nationwide network of stores while attracting new retailers through compelling product offers fulfilled directly by GPOX."

This collaboration highlights GPOX's and SurgePays's dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. By utilizing SurgePays' proven capabilities, GPOX is well-positioned to expand its market reach, enhance its sales channels, and strengthen its position as a leading distributor to independent retailers nationwide.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable.

About SurgePays, Inc. (SURG)

SurgePays, Inc. provides prepaid wireless and point-of-sale platform services in underserved communities utilizing convenience stores, bodegas, and other neighborhood stores.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

