Polat Energy and Rolls-Royce are collaborating on Turkey's biggest battery energy storage project, a 132 MWh system co-located with an operating wind farm. From ESS News Istanbul-based renewables developer Polat Energy has signed Turkey's largest battery energy storage system supply agreement with Rolls-Royce. The supply deal is for a cumulative 132 MWh of storage capacity. The system will be installed at Polat's 118 MW Goktepe wind power plant in Yalova, northwestern Turkey. Once commissioned, the facility will be Turkey's largest battery energy storage system. Polat Enery is an established ...

