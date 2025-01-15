Yardi Acquires Coworking and Flexible Workspace Platforms Deskpass and Hubble

Yardi extends its booking and listing network for flexible workspaces to support hybrid work needs globally

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate technology provider Yardi® announced today that it has acquired Deskpass (U.S.) and Hubble (U.K.) to meet the evolving and diverse needs of workspace users.

As workspace policies continue to evolve post-pandemic, businesses require flexible access to space that best suits their way of working - whether they are remote-first, hybrid, or fully office-based. The acquisitions mark a significant step forward in aligning commercial buildings with the increasingly agile needs of office users.

Yardi, as a service provider to building owners, operators and occupiers for 40 years, welcomes the Deskpass and Hubble teams to meet the evolving needs of professionals and businesses. These acquisitions enhance existing Yardi Commercial and Yardi® Kube solutions as the technology backbone for flexible workspace operators, building owners and occupiers to support a wide variety of use for flexible workspace.

Deskpass is a leading booking platform in North America for coworking and flexible workspace. Deskpass' global network of partner locations enables individuals and enterprise clients to instantly book desks, meeting rooms and private offices on demand.

Hubble is the U.K.'s leading online marketplace for coworking and flexible workspace. The platform enables individuals and employers to book on demand or flexibly contract for coworking desks, private offices, managed offices, part-time offices, meeting rooms and event spaces. Hubble customers include forward-thinking SMEs and corporates in the U.K. and worldwide.

Yardi platform CoworkingCafe is the most comprehensive global marketplace for listing and booking coworking and flexible workspaces. With over 21,000 locations listed, CoworkingCafe provides operators unparalleled marketing reach for their spaces and seamless integration with Yardi Kube's space management platform to support contracting, membership management, billing, accounting and reporting.

Yardi Kube is the largest global platform for managing coworking and flexible office operations by powering end-to-end contracting, membership management, billing, accounting, reporting and more. The Yardi Kube platform seamlessly integrates with CoworkingCafe to provide unparalleled marketing reach, lead generation and on-demand revenue insights.

Bringing together market leaders in Deskpass, Hubble and CoworkingCafe to expand the size, quality and ease of booking across the marketplace is critical to meet the increasing need for flexible space driven by professionals and corporations. Yardi will continue to collaborate with space providers and technology partners to deliver an industry-leading experience.

"We are excited to build a global infrastructure to connect office users with space from the best office owners and coworking operators," said Robert Teel, president of Yardi Global Solutions. "The Deskpass and Hubble teams bring a wealth of customer and industry knowledge about flexible marketplaces to help us service this evolving customer need."

"We've spent the last decade building Hubble into the UK's leading marketplace for flexible workspace. As a business, our vision has always been to enable businesses to find workspace solutions that are accessible and adaptable to their teams' unique ways of working. We're incredibly excited to continue to scale this vision as part of Yardi," said Tushar Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Hubble.

"Joining the Yardi family is a monumental step forward for Deskpass," said Sam Rosen, CEO and co-founder of Deskpass."Yardi's vision for the future of our industry, paired with their global reach and deep relationships within the real estate industry, provides the perfect platform to supercharge our mission of offering businesses and individuals access to high-quality, flexible workspace solutions, anytime and anywhere."

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

