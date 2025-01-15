Highly experienced technology leader to support Camunda's continued growth

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, today announced that Mahau Ma has joined its advisory board as an independent board member. With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, Mahau will provide strategic guidance as Camunda continues to scale its business.

Mahau brings extensive senior leadership experience, having led Marketing and Sales at MuleSoft for over 14 years. In these roles, he played a pivotal part in driving MuleSoft's growth, successful IPO, and eventual acquisition by Salesforce in 2018.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Camunda's advisory board at such an exciting time for the company," said Mahau Ma. "I've seen firsthand what happens when major trends converge and create new opportunities for category leadership. With process orchestration and automation coming together alongside a generational shift to AI, I believe Camunda is at an inflection point. I look forward to sharing lessons from my experiences at MuleSoft to help Camunda seize the market opportunity and achieve similar success."

"Mahau's deep experience and expertise combined with his strategic thinking make him an invaluable addition to our advisory board," said Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-Founder, Camunda. "His track record in scaling organizations and creating market impact aligns perfectly with Camunda's vision and strategic ambitions. We're thrilled to have Mahau join us as we continue to grow the company and drive innovation for our customers."

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate and automate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and fully operationalize AI. Built for business and IT, Camunda's leading orchestration and automation platform executes any process at the required speed and scale to remain competitive without compromising security, governance, or innovation. Over 700 companies across all industries, including Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone trust Camunda with the design, orchestration, automation, and improvement of their business-critical processes to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115858574/en/

Contacts:

Alex Crawshaw

camunda@sparkcomms.co.uk

tel +44 (0)20 7436 0420