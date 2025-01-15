News summary:

Resilient, high-speed connectivity is needed across Southeast Australia to support enterprise cloud services and data-intensive applications

Multi-vendor network delivers high-capacity adaptive bandwidth over a long-haul link using Adtran terminal and Ciena OLS

Dynamic spectrum allocation and optimized fiber utilization enable cost-effective, high-speed data transport across long distances

Adtran announced today that Titan Telecomsis using its FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel technology to transport 800Gbit/s flexible spectrum services over a 963km backbone link between Sydney and Melbourne. This multi-vendor network addresses high-capacity connectivity needs by enabling commercial spectrum service offerings across Southeast Australia. The new service utilizes Adtran's FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel optical terminal to enable dynamic bandwidth allocation and optimized fiber utilization. Its success sets a new standard for flexible spectrum transport and future high-capacity networking innovation.

"This new service demonstrates how ultra-high bandwidth backhaul, underpinned by flexible spectrum, can transform inter-capital connectivity for critical cloud applications and high-bandwidth tasks," said Nic Tippelt, CTO of Titan Telecoms. "It's a step forward in enhancing Australia's digital infrastructure and delivering better services to Australian carriers. We're excited to be able to deliver 800Gbit/s circuits over infrastructure that traditionally had not supported such high bandwidth."

The new service transports 800Gbit/s services over a 963km flexgrid ROADM network between data centers in Sydney and Melbourne, operating over Lumea's optical ground wire network. Using the Adtran FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel, the service applies adaptive symbol rate and spectral shaping capabilities, optimizing optical paths and reducing costs. The open technology interoperated with Ciena's OLS to enable highly adaptive ultra-high-capacity bandwidth. Managed by Adtran's Mosaic Network Controller with SDN control, the solution improves efficiency through dynamic resource allocation.

"Spectrum services will be key to meeting the escalating demand for high-speed internet and data services. The adaptive baud rate capability of our FSP 3000 TeraFlex technology allows for dynamic adjustment, optimizing spectrum use and extending the reach of optical networks. Designed to inject more capacity into legacy infrastructure, TeraFlex supports 800Gbit/s transport over long distances. It offers excellent client flexibility and efficiency, accommodating a mix of 400Gbit/s, 100Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s client services and multiplexing them to 800Gbit/s to minimize cost per Gbit per kilometer," commented Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "What's more, our transmitter's superior signal-to-noise ratio and receiver's high noise tolerance help ensure compatibility with existing infrastructure, enabling long transmission distances and facilitating seamless upgrades without major overhauls."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About Titan Telecoms

Titan is a leading telecommunications infrastructure owner and operator, specialising in end-to-end optical network connectivity and wholesale services. As one of Australia's only pure optical wavelength and fibre service providers with a self-maintained network, Titan delivers metro and long-haul connectivity significantly faster than industry standards. Connecting fifty major points of interconnection across the Australian East Coast including cable landing stations and hyperscale data centres Titan provides reliable internet services to thousands of retail, enterprise, and government customers daily. Titan's scalable network drives modern high bandwidth communication across Australia.

