On January 14, 2025, PMD Device Solutions AB was declared bankrupt by the Stockholm District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of PMD Device Solutions AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: PMDS ISIN code: SE0021513645 Order book ID: 140251

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.