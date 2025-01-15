Savor the Moment: Ladies Love Cigars Ushers in a New Era of Elegance and Empowerment for 2025

Ladies Love Cigars (LLC), the brainchild of entrepreneur and visionary Candace Dixon Ford, is proud to unveil its latest movement, "Savor the Moment," a celebration of life's milestones, big and small. Rooted in tradition and designed for modern sophistication, this initiative invites women everywhere to embrace self-expression, savor life's finest experiences, and celebrate their victories with confidence.

Inspired by her family's legacy and her own trailblazing journey in the male-dominated cigar industry, Candace shares a bold vision: "This isn't just about cigars - it's about creating spaces for women to connect, reflect, and celebrate who they are. At Ladies Love Cigars, we want every puff to be a moment of power, elegance, and unapologetic joy."

Candace also emphasizes the craftsmanship and thoughtful blending behind each cigar: "Our cigars are designed to embody excellence. From the Ecuadorian wrappers to the carefully curated Dominican fillers, each blend represents precision and passion. Every detail, from the smoothness of the draw to the richness of the flavor, is intentional and rooted in tradition."

Ladies Love Cigars has meticulously curated a collection of premium Dominican cigars, each crafted to embody excellence, artistry, and intention. These standout offerings include:

The Founder - Ecuador Habano Wrapper | Dominican Binder and Filler A tribute to trailblazers, this robust blend represents courage and vision. Price: $12 (single) | $145 (box of 10)

The Director - Ecuador Corojo Wrapper | Dominican and Ecuador Binder | Dominican Filler Hero Product: With its iconic pink label and Toro format, this cigar is the crown jewel of LLC's lineup. It symbolizes sophistication, leadership, and creativity, offering a smooth and balanced experience. Price: $13 (single) | $155 (box of 10)

The CEO - Ecuador Habano Wrapper | Dominican Binder and Filler Crafted for ambitious individuals, this cigar exudes confidence and luxury. Price: $15 (single) | $175 (box of 10)

The Chairman - Indonesian Wrapper | Dominican Binder and Filler Designed for those who command respect, this bold blend signifies leadership. Price: $14 (single) | $165 (box of 10)



The "Savor the Moment" movement reflects the essence of LLC's ethos: elegance, empowerment, and breaking barriers. With her husband, former NBA star T.J. Ford, by her side as a champion of her mission, Candace is using her platform to challenge industry norms and elevate women in luxury spaces.

Ladies Love Cigars doesn't stop at offering premium products; it's creating a community. With plans to host exclusive tasting events, launch collaborations with women entrepreneurs, and engage with sports and lifestyle audiences, the brand is cementing itself as a beacon of empowerment and sophistication.

Join the movement and discover the art of savoring every moment at www.LLCigars.com.

About Ladies Love Cigars

Founded in Houston, Texas, Ladies Love Cigars is a luxury cigar brand dedicated to celebrating women and the finer moments in life. With its Dominican roots and family-inspired legacy, LLC offers meticulously crafted cigars designed for elegance, empowerment, and timeless enjoyment.

