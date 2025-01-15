Biomerica, Inc.: Biomerica Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

- Total Revenue Increases 5% Year-Over-Year

- Achieves Sustained Revenue Growth, Improved Gross Margins, and Significant Cost Savings

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), (the "Company") a global provider of advanced medical diagnostic and therapeutic products today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended November 30, 2024.

Key Highlights:

Direct-to-Consumer Launch of inFoods® IBS Test

Patients can now order the inFoods® IBS test directly from www.infoodsIBS.com without the need for a doctor's visit. With a simple, at-home finger-prick blood sample, this non-invasive and personalized test identifies trigger foods that cause IBS symptoms such as bloating and gastrointestinal discomfort. Physician oversight ensures a safe and convenient path to symptom relief, helping patients regain control of their lives. Three Key Patents Secured for inFoods® Technology

Biomerica received notices of allowance for patents addressing Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Crohn's Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis. These patents cover markets under the European Patent Organization (EPO), including Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain, as well as over 30 additional countries. Together, these address multi-billion-dollar market opportunities: GERD ($4.0 billion+), Crohn's Disease ($2.5 billion+), and Ulcerative Colitis ($1.9 billion+). Expanding Distribution Partnerships

Biomerica is in discussions with multiple potential distribution partners in the U.S. and internationally to broaden the availability of inFoods® IBS and expand its market reach.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Biomerica continued to deliver improved financial performance, demonstrating revenue growth, disciplined cost management, and progress toward profitability.

Revenue and Sales Performance: For the fiscal second quarter of 2025, Biomerica reported net sales of $1.64 million, a 5% increase from the $1.57 million recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth in sales, driven by sustained demand from both new and existing customers, underscores the appeal of Biomerica's diverse product range.

Cost Management and Margin Enhancement: Biomerica continued to make significant progress with its cost-saving initiatives, targeting an annual expense reduction of 16% to 23%. To date, these efforts have delivered savings of approximately $670 thousand, keeping the Company on track to achieve its projected annual savings of $1.0 million to $1.4 million.

During the same quarter, gross margins improved from 21% in Q2FY2024 to 27%, reflecting a favorable shift in the sales mix toward the Over-the-Counter (OTC) and Contract Manufacturing sectors and reduced direct labor costs due to strategic workforce reductions. Operating expenses saw a substantial decrease, dropping 26% year-over-year to $1.43 million in the quarter, down from $1.93 million, largely due to efficiencies from workforce reductions and streamlined operations.

Reduced Operating and Net Losses: The Company also experienced notable progress in reducing operating and net losses for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, with the operating loss decreasing by 39% to $990,000 from $1.6 million, and the net loss reducing by 37% to $950,000 from $1.5 million, driven by strategic cost savings and operational enhancements.

Liquidity and Capital Resources: Cash and cash equivalents decreased from $2.82 million at the end of the first quarter to $2.37 million at the end of the second quarter, allowing financial flexibility to execute strategic initiatives.

"Our fiscal second quarter results demonstrate meaningful progress in aligning our operations with our strategic priorities," said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. "We remain focused on achieving cash flow break-even and are actively pursuing several near-term opportunities that could make this a reality."

Selected Financial Results Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 ($ in millions, except percentages) Revenue $1.64 $1.57 Gross margin 27 % 21 % Operating expenses $1.43 $1.93 Operating loss ($0.99 ) ($1.61 ) Net Loss ($0.95 ) ($1.51 )

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

About inFoods®

The inFoods IBS test involves a simple blood collection procedure and is designed to assess a patient's above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods. Instead of difficult to manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about specific foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. Further information about Biomerica's patented inFoods® Technology Platform can be found at: www.infoodsibs.com. The inFoods IBS clinical study was performed at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. - a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for improvement in the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30%, for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm had a statistically significant improvement over patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and is similar and, in some cases, better than the current drugs in the market.

