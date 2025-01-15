Adani Green Energy commissioned 3. 13 GW of renewable energy capacity - 2. 69 GW of solar and 438 MW of wind power - in the April-December 2024 period, taking its cumulative operational capacity to 11. 6 GW. From pv magazine India India's Adani Green Energy has released an operational update for the first nine months of fiscal 2024-25, reporting a cumulative operational capacity of 11. 6 GW as of Dec. 31, 2024. This includes a greenfield addition of 3. 13 GW of renewable energy capacity. About 2. 1 GW of this total comes from solar in Khavda, Gujarat, while 580 MW comes from solar in Rajasthan ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...