Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 14:36 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AlphaSense Reflects on Record Award Wins for AI Innovation in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Recognitions Highlight the Company's Momentum Heading Into 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today celebrated a landmark year of achievements in 2024, including record-breaking industry and individual award wins from prestigious organizations such as CNBC, Fast Company, Fortune, Inc., and more.


The accolades underscore AlphaSense's leadership in AI-driven market intelligence and its commitment to empowering decision-makers worldwide. Trusted by 88% of the S&P 100 and 80% of the top asset management firms, AlphaSense's innovative AI search capabilities and vast content library are indispensable tools for confident and efficient decision-making.

Top award wins in 2024 included:

  • Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates organizations and leaders for superior execution across all facets of entrepreneurial business
  • Fortune's AI 50 Innovators annual list, highlighting the top companies driving the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies
  • Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech for its Generative Search tool
  • Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list and a finalist for the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics list
  • 2024 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, awarded to the 50 fastest-growing and most innovative private companies disrupting their industries
  • 2024 Inc. Best Workplaces list, which recognized the company's workplace culture and opportunities for employees
  • Three recognitions from WatersTechnology, including best artificial intelligence (AI) technology provider, best AI/machine learning data initiative and best AI technology
  • Fintech Global's AI Fintech 100, celebrating the world's most innovative AI solution providers for financial services

"These recognitions are a testament to the transformative impact of AlphaSense's AI-driven search capabilities and our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer at AlphaSense. "2024 was a pivotal year for us, not just in terms of awards but in our ability to deliver meaningful value to our customers. As we move into 2025, these achievements inspire us to continue innovating and scaling our solutions globally."

The market intelligence leader also celebrates accolades for its leadership team:

  • Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer: Chief Marketing Officer of the Year Award, Women in Tech Global Awards and Gold Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year - Business Products (11 to 2,500 Employees), The American Business Awards
  • Kiva Kolstein, President and Chief Revenue Officer: Pavilion GTM Award's 'CRO of the Year', Gold Stevie Award for Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year, Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service, and The Modern Sale and Collective[i]'s Top 100 Global Sales Leaders of 2024.
  • Stephen Lynch, EVP of Product Development: Gold Stevie Award for Product Development/Management Executive of the Year, The American Business Awards

Building on this momentum, AlphaSense is poised for another groundbreaking year in 2025. The company plans to further expand its content and data offerings, enhance its AI capabilities, and deepen its impact across industries and geographies, reaffirming its role as the trusted partner for AI-driven market intelligence.

About AlphaSense
The world's most sophisticated companies rely on AlphaSense to remove uncertainty from decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense delivers insights that matter from content you can trust. Our universe of public and private content includes equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Founded in 2011, AlphaSense is headquartered in New York City with over 2,000 people across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, Singapore, Canada, and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com.

Media Contact:
Remi Duhé
Email: media@alpha-sense.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668932/AlphaSense_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alphasense-reflects-on-record-award-wins-for-ai-innovation-in-2024-302351024.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.