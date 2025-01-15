AlphaSense Reflects on Record Award Wins for AI Innovation in 2024

Recognitions Highlight the Company's Momentum Heading Into 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense , the leading market intelligence and search platform, today celebrated a landmark year of achievements in 2024, including record-breaking industry and individual award wins from prestigious organizations such as CNBC, Fast Company, Fortune, Inc., and more.

The accolades underscore AlphaSense's leadership in AI-driven market intelligence and its commitment to empowering decision-makers worldwide. Trusted by 88% of the S&P 100 and 80% of the top asset management firms, AlphaSense's innovative AI search capabilities and vast content library are indispensable tools for confident and efficient decision-making.

Top award wins in 2024 included:

Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates organizations and leaders for superior execution across all facets of entrepreneurial business

list, which celebrates organizations and leaders for superior execution across all facets of entrepreneurial business Fortune's AI 50 Innovators annual list, highlighting the top companies driving the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies

annual list, highlighting the top companies driving the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech for its Generative Search tool

for its Generative Search tool Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list and a finalist for the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics list

list and a finalist for the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics list 2024 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, awarded to the 50 fastest-growing and most innovative private companies disrupting their industries

list, awarded to the 50 fastest-growing and most innovative private companies disrupting their industries 2024 Inc. Best Workplaces list, which recognized the company's workplace culture and opportunities for employees

list, which recognized the company's workplace culture and opportunities for employees Three recognitions from WatersTechnology, including best artificial intelligence (AI) technology provider , best AI/machine learning data initiative and best AI technology

, and Fintech Global's AI Fintech 100 , celebrating the world's most innovative AI solution providers for financial services

"These recognitions are a testament to the transformative impact of AlphaSense's AI-driven search capabilities and our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer at AlphaSense. "2024 was a pivotal year for us, not just in terms of awards but in our ability to deliver meaningful value to our customers. As we move into 2025, these achievements inspire us to continue innovating and scaling our solutions globally."

The market intelligence leader also celebrates accolades for its leadership team:

Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer: Chief Marketing Officer of the Year Award , Women in Tech Global Awards and Gold Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year - Business Products (11 to 2,500 Employees) , The American Business Awards

, Women in Tech Global Awards and , The American Business Awards Kiva Kolstein, President and Chief Revenue Officer: Pavilion GTM Award's 'CRO of the Year' , Gold Stevie Award for Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year , Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service, and The Modern Sale and Collective[i]'s Top 100 Global Sales Leaders of 2024 .

, , Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service, and The Modern Sale and Collective[i]'s . Stephen Lynch, EVP of Product Development: Gold Stevie Award for Product Development/Management Executive of the Year , The American Business Awards

Building on this momentum, AlphaSense is poised for another groundbreaking year in 2025. The company plans to further expand its content and data offerings, enhance its AI capabilities, and deepen its impact across industries and geographies, reaffirming its role as the trusted partner for AI-driven market intelligence.

About AlphaSense

The world's most sophisticated companies rely on AlphaSense to remove uncertainty from decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense delivers insights that matter from content you can trust. Our universe of public and private content includes equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Founded in 2011, AlphaSense is headquartered in New York City with over 2,000 people across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, Singapore, Canada, and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

