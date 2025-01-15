RockDove Solutions Achieves SOC2 Type II Compliance, Certifying Its Commitment to Security and Customer Trust

RockDove Solutions, business continuity experts and developers of innovative critical event management solutions, is certified as meeting the highest standards for managing and securing clients' data.

RockDove Solutions is proud to announce its successful attainment of SOC2 Type II compliance, a significant milestone that underscores the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

SOC2 compliance is a rigorous auditing standard that ensures service providers securely manage data to protect the interests of their customers. For security-conscious organizations, achieving SOC2 compliance is not just a benchmark but a demonstration of trust and accountability.

The certification demonstrates to RockDove Solutions' current and future customers that the company manages their data in accordance with the highest standards of security.

"Achieving SOC2 compliance has strengthened RockDove's security infrastructure and demonstrates to our customers our commitment to protecting their data as a trustworthy vendor," said Ray Baldwin, Chief Technology Officer of RockDove Solutions. "The preparations involved in obtaining this compliance enhanced our security controls, standardized our evidence collection, and helped us make security activities a larger part of our regular routine maintenance. Our organization is grateful for the endeavor, lessons learned, and practices developed through this process."

RockDove Solutions' SOC2 audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, a public accounting firm registered in the United States and Canada, and a recognized leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. This certification aligns with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18.

SOC2 compliance reflects RockDove Solutions' broader commitment to enhancing customer trust. As part of this effort, the company is developing a robust Trust Center, a dedicated resource designed to provide customers with visibility into the measures and practices RockDove implements to ensure their data is protected. The Trust Center will serve as a cornerstone of RockDove's ongoing mission to provide transparency, strengthen relationships, and uphold the highest standards of security, assuring clients that RockDove Solutions meets or exceeds the necessary controls for secure data management.

SOC2, developed by the AICPA, evaluates service providers based on five trust service principles:

Security: Protecting system resources from unauthorized access through tools like firewalls, two-factor authentication, and intrusion detection.

Availability: Ensuring systems and services are accessible as stipulated by service level agreements (SLAs).

Processing Integrity: Guaranteeing that systems process data accurately, completely, and in a timely manner.

Confidentiality: Safeguarding sensitive business information and restricting access to authorized individuals or organizations.

Privacy: Ensuring compliance with privacy standards regarding the collection, use, and disposal of personally identifiable information (PII).

SOC2 Type II compliance differs from Type I by assessing the operational effectiveness of a vendor's systems over a defined period. Achieving this compliance reflects RockDove Solutions' robust operational practices and commitment to maintaining a secure environment for its customers' data.

Compliance extends to all services RockDove Solutions provides, ensuring consistent security across its portfolio of offerings. Regular audits ensure RockDove maintains its compliance with the SOC2 framework, reinforcing the company's standing as a reliable and security-focused partner.

