Pearl Partners with Abode Energy Management to Support Massachusetts' Energy Saver Home Loan Program

Empowering Massachusetts Homeowners with Clean Energy Upgrades

Pearl is proud to announce its partnership with Abode Energy Management in support of the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank (MCCB). The Energy Saver Home Loan Program (ESHLP) is a $20 million initiative powered by MassHousing, designed to assist low- to moderate-income Massachusetts homeowners in reducing their energy use and reliance on fossil fuels through affordable financing and comprehensive support. The program is also structured to expand with resources from the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

The ESHLP provides a range of benefits to participating homeowners, including:

Low-interest rate loans for clean energy home improvements;

Upfront financing with no cash down;

Customized concierge support throughout the home improvement process, from assessment and planning to loan closing to project completion;

Identification and coordination of all available incentives, rebates, and credits.

Pearl will issue certifications for the energy-efficient improvements made through this program, providing homeowners with a verified, third-party endorsement of their investments. These certifications do more than just document upgrades-they help homeowners realize the full value of their energy-efficient improvements by increasing market visibility and appeal. A Pearl Certification adds significant equity to a home by validating its enhanced performance, which can lead to higher resale values and a competitive edge in the housing market. This ensures that homeowners not only benefit from immediate energy savings but also see a tangible return on investment when it comes time to sell their property.

"Massachusetts has always been a leader in the clean energy space, and we are honored to support homeowners across the state in lowering their carbon footprint, reducing their energy consumption, improving the comfort of their homes, and building home equity in the process," said Robin LeBaron, president and co-founder of Pearl. "We are proud to continue our work in Massachusetts by supporting the newly minted Energy Saver Home Loan Program. This is a great opportunity for residents across the state to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels while lowering their energy bills."

"The Massachusetts Community Climate Bank is helping homeowners across Massachusetts make clean energy improvements that will significantly improve the performance of their homes, for years to come," said Maggie Super Church, Director of Policies and Programs at the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank. "This exciting partnership with Pearl Certification will support homeowners in communicating the value of these improvements."

"The Energy Saver Home Loan Program offers technical support and financing to enable low-to-moderate income Massachusetts residents to decarbonize and improve the health and comfort of their homes," said Dave Boettcher, president and founder of Abode Energy Management. "We are pleased to partner with Pearl to offer ESHLP customers quality assurance for their energy investments and to ensure these improvements will be reflected in the ongoing value of their homes."

Through this collaboration with MCCB and Abode Energy Management, Pearl is committed to promoting an equitable transition to clean energy for all Massachusetts residents.

For more information about the Energy Saver Home Loan Program, please visit MassHousing's ESHLP webpage.

About Massachusetts Community Climate Bank

The Massachusetts Community Climate Bank (MCCB) accelerates investments to decarbonize the building sector in Massachusetts, with an initial focus on affordable housing. They promote an equitable transition to clean energy by addressing the needs of low- and moderate-income households and environmental justice communities as the Commonwealth transitions to a net zero future.

About Pearl

Pearl is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green REsource Council. Pearl has certified over 200,000 homes in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 5% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. www.pearlcertification.com

About Abode

Abode Energy Management (Abode) is an energy management and consulting services firm based in Concord, Massachusetts. Abode is focused on creating innovative solutions to drive energy efficiency and carbon reduction in residential buildings. Their collective experience-in building performance, energy efficiency, decarbonization technologies, and contractor management-enables them to deliver engaging, impactful climate solutions for utilities, contractors, and homeowners.

SOURCE: Pearl

