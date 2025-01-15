BlackBerry Reports 600,000 Cyberattacks on Critical Infrastructure in Q3 2024

New threat report addresses trends in threat actor methodology and secure communications threats

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today released its latest Global Threat Intelligence Report, highlighting the threats stopped by BlackBerry® cybersecurity solutions and new trends in the cybersecurity threat landscape. Between July and September 2024, BlackBerry detected 600,000 attacks against critical infrastructure, 45 percent of which targeted the financial sector. They also detected 430,000 attacks against commercial enterprise industries.

The report does a deep dive into the behaviors of dangerous, but little known, threat actor groups and trends in their methodologies and motivations. New to this quarter, the report also addresses threats in telecommunications infrastructure, highlighting strategies to better protect personal devices and secure communication best practices.

"Our attack surface has never been wider, with threat actors and nation states broadening their horizons into cyber espionage attacks, while ransomware groups are becoming more sophisticated in their campaigns," said Ismael Valenzuela, Vice President of Threat Research & Intelligence at BlackBerry. "However, we've also never been better prepared. We have the tools, technology, and protocols to protect ourselves and mitigate the impact of attacks, and our industry is equipped to keep up with changes in threat actor methodology."

Most notably, the report features insights from a continued partnership between BlackBerry and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's National Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (NC3). Together, the two organizations share intelligence on the rise of new ransomware groups, top ransomware threats, and challenges for law enforcement in combatting cyberattacks.

Additional highlights from the latest BlackBerry Global Threat Intelligence Report include:

North America and Latin America are the Most Targeted Nations Globally: These nations saw the highest volume of attacks and most instances of unique malware. APAC and EMEA were the second and third most targeted regions, respectively.

Emerging Threats Are Increasingly Dangerous: BlackBerry internal telemetry identified activity related to Lynx ransomware, the Coyote banking trojan, and threat groups RansomHub and Hunter's International.

Deepfake Threats Continue to Rise: The growing use of AI-based scams has led to new regulatory frameworks nationwide to mitigate the impact, including the U.S. No AI Fraud Act and the Canadian non-consensual media legislation.

Geopolitical Influences are Creating Concerning Threats: BlackBerry analysts found that cybercrime is being used in human trafficking rings in Southeast Asia, and North Korean operatives are using deepfake technology and fake identities to infiltrate Western IT companies.

