Introducing Keyholder Vacations: Revolutionizing the Vacation Experience

The New Parent Company for World of DVC Brands

Today marks an exciting milestone in the travel industry as we proudly announce the creation of Keyholder Vacations, a new parent company designed to revolutionize the vacation experience by bringing together all the trusted brands of World of DVC under one unified vision. With a deep commitment to delivering seamless vacation experiences for families around the globe, Keyholder Vacations is proud to continue to offer exceptional value and service while continuing to expand its travel service solutions.

Guided by our mission-"The ultimate destination for travel where magical vacations meet incredible value through exceptional service"-Keyholder Vacations unites a family of brands that cater to not only to Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members, but a variety of travel experiences.

Our family of brands includes:

DVC Resale Market : The trusted leader in brokering DVC membership sales and purchases.

DVC Rental Store : Making vacations possible through seamless DVC point rentals.

Monera Financial : Offering simple, flexible financing for DVC purchases.

Magic Vacation Title : Providing expert title services to ensure a smooth closing process.

Be Our Guest Vacations : A travel agency providing personalized travel planning to destinations around the world.

DVC Fan : The leading DVC-focused community, website, and YouTube channel.

Unlocked Magic : A Disney-focused community with exclusive tools and resources.

Incredible Vacation Homes: Offering a convenient platform to find and book exceptional vacation homes in Orlando.

"At Keyholder Vacations, our mission is simple: to provide everything you need for a seamless vacation experience," said Nick Cotton, CEO. "Whether it's helping families buy or sell their Disney Vacation Club membership, renting DVC points, or creating one-of-a-kind travel experiences, we're here to unlock the door to unforgettable vacations."

Keyholder Vacations marks a new chapter, uniting its brands under one identity while maintaining the exceptional service and expertise customers love.

"Keyholder Vacations embodies our unwavering commitment to unlocking unparalleled travel experiences for all," Cotton continued. "Through the collective strength of our family of brands, we are redefining the vacation experience-streamlining the process, delivering exceptional value, and creating unforgettable moments for travelers around the world."

Customers and partners can trust that the World of DVC's services, team, and commitment to excellence remain unchanged. As part of Keyholder Vacations, our growing brands enhance travel experiences, strengthening our role as a trusted guide to lifelong memories while expanding our reach.

For more information about Keyholder Vacations, visit keyholdervacations.com.

About Keyholder Vacations

Keyholder Vacations is a travel solutions company built on the foundation of World of DVC. Specializing in serving Disney Vacation Club members (Disney timeshare owners), Keyholder Vacations brings together brands offering services such as brokering DVC memberships with DVC Resale Market, financing with Monera Financial, renting with DVC Rental Store, and title work with Magic Vacation Title. From travel planning with Be Our Guest Vacations to tools and resources through Unlocked Magic, Keyholder Vacations is your ultimate destination for magical vacations and incredible value, where exceptional service is the key to unforgettable experiences.

Contact Information

Marissa Vallotton

Chief Marketing Officer

marissa@keyholdervacations.com

(626) 320-0161

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1027460569





SOURCE: Keyholder Vacations

View the original press release on accesswire.com