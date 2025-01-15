EverC Unveils Comprehensive Global Regulatory Guide for Marketplaces and Payment Providers

EverC's 2024-2025 Global Regulatory Climate Guide Highlights Key Themes Driving Recent Regulatory Initiatives

EverC , an innovative, mission-driven risk management company using AI technology to fight bad actors and foster ecommerce growth, is proud to announce the release of its 2024-2025 Global Regulatory Climate Guide . Created by the experts at EverC, the Global Regulatory Guide is designed to help marketplaces and payment providers understand and navigate the common themes and factors driving regulatory initiatives worldwide.

Key Features of the Global Regulatory Guide:

Insights into recent and upcoming regulations that can potentially online marketplaces and payment providers

Overview of principal global regulatory authorities and their frameworks

In-depth regulatory analysis of critical topics in the digital payments and commerce space, including AI, crypto, Buy Now, Pay Later, social media, and more

Comprehensive regional analysis covering Asia Pacific, the US, European Union, UK, Canada, India, Australia, China, Latin America, and beyond

"The regulatory landscape for online marketplaces and payment providers is evolving at an unprecedented pace across the globe," said Ariel Tiger, CEO at EverC. "Our team of experts has provided valuable insights and analysis to help key players in the ecommerce ecosystem stay ahead of the curve and navigate complex regulatory challenges."

Excerpts from the guide include:

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) spending has surged, which may put spenders at risk of overextending. The young, cash-poor "small basket" shoppers have made up the highest spending increase since BNPL became available. Without the typical consumer protection laws that govern credit cards and loans, this could have negative repercussions on a generation of consumers.

In June 2023, the US implemented the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces (INFORM) Consumers Act, mandating online marketplaces to collect, verify, and disclose information about high-volume third-party sellers to curb the sale of counterfeit and stolen goods. With the election of President Donald Trump in November 2024, it is anticipated that regulation efforts will not only continue but potentially intensify. Historically, the Trump administration adopted a stringent stance on trade, particularly concerning China, implementing substantial tariffs on Chinese imports. Recent reports suggest that the incoming administration plans to further restrict the de minimis exemption to address trade imbalances and protect domestic industries.

Regulation enforcement creates a feedback loop: patterns of compliance and violation often inform further adjustments. Marketplaces and payment providers can choose to see this as an opportunity, rather than a punishment. It is essential for ecommerce stakeholders to become involved in this process, especially early on, so they can offer an understanding of the industry and help shape regulatory guidelines.

EverC's 2025 Global Regulatory Guide comes nearly a year after its first-ever Global Regulatory Guide was published in February 2024. Access this year's guide free digitally here: Global Regulatory Report 2025 .

About EverC?

EverC is an innovative, mission-driven risk management company using core AI technology to fight bad actors and foster ecommerce growth, empowering a safer digital ecosystem for all. Leveraging a robust dataset, EverC's solutions identify the patterns that signal risk, generating deep intelligence and holistic insights to map each customer's unique risk universe. EverC helps marketplaces, payment providers, acquirers, and banks mitigate risk while enhancing operational efficiency so they can focus on revenue and scalable growth.

###

Media Contact:

Tisha Ferraro

everc@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: EverC

View the original press release on accesswire.com