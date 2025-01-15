Mentavi Health Announces Results From First-of-Its-Kind ADHD Assessment Validation Study

Innovative Research Confirms Accuracy and Reliability of Online ADHD Diagnostic Evaluation

Mentavi Health, a leader in evidence-based mental health solutions, today announced the results of its pioneering real-world validation study for the Mentavi Health Diagnostic Evaluation, commonly known as the Mentavi Smart Assessment, an online asynchronous mental health assessment platform. This industry-first research documents the accuracy and reliability of the assessment, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of digital mental health care.

"This landmark study reaffirms our dedication and leadership in advancing accessible, evidence-based mental health care," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "By validating the accuracy and reliability of our asynchronous ADHD diagnostic approach, we are enhancing access to safe and high-quality care, ensuring more people get the support they need when they need it."

The Mentavi Smart Assessment is an online, asynchronous (can be taken without a clinician present), dynamically modeled platform that was developed utilizing more than a dozen validated screening instruments and specific questions aligned with the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) criteria to diagnose a broad range of mental health conditions, including ADHD. Patients can access the Assessment on their own time for as long as needed. On average, it takes one to two hours to complete and each patient journey through the assessment platform is unique, reflecting the patient's responses to the questions. A licensed, doctorate-level psychologist reviews the patient responses and renders a diagnosis, a report of which is provided to the patient within five days.?

Study Highlights

The real-world observational study compared the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation (Smart Assessment) to the current gold standard for ADHD diagnosis of adults, a face-to-face clinical interview by a trained mental health clinician applying DSM-5 criteria. Participants were recruited from a population of adults seeking online ADHD assessment; 345 participants completed both a virtual face-to-face clinical interview conducted by a doctorate-level psychologist and the Mentavi Smart Assessment.?

The sample was predominately female, with an average age of 35. Results revealed a high level of agreement between the clinical interview and the Smart Assessment, particularly for ADHD positive cases. Additionally, the Smart Assessment was significantly more accurate at identifying ADHD positive cases, with a false positive rate of 12 percent relative to 56 percent for the clinical interview. Sensitivity was 80.6 percent, with a Positive Predictive Value of 94.9 percent. The Smart Assessment was more conservative in diagnosing ADHD than the clinical interview, suggesting that overdiagnosis of ADHD is not a concern with this platform. In those cases where a diagnosis could not be confirmed by the Smart Assessment, a recommendation was made for further clinical evaluation.?

The study demonstrates that online asynchronous assessment is a reliable, accurate and trusted tool for diagnosing ADHD in adults. This is the first study to validate and demonstrate the diagnostic accuracy of an online ADHD assessment among individuals seeking online behavioral healthcare. The full study results will be presented at a scientific conference later this year.?

"This research validates our innovative approach, proving that online diagnostic tools can be as effective as traditional methods when developed with scientific rigor and clinical oversight," said Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, Chief Medical Officer at Mentavi Health. "These results highlight a breakthrough in ADHD diagnosis via telehealth and represent a major advance in delivering on the promise of accessible mental health care."

A Milestone for Digital Mental Health Care

Validation of the Mentavi Smart Assessment addresses a critical gap in the mental health landscape. Historically, online assessments have faced skepticism due to concerns about accuracy and rigor. This study reinforces that evidence-based, thoughtfully designed digital tools can deliver reliable results, paving the way for broader adoption of telehealth solutions.

"The results of this study will move the field forward for telehealth by setting a standard for evaluating telehealth diagnoses," said Stephen V. Faraone, PhD, Distinguished Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Norton College of Medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University, who was a consultant on the study. "ADHD in adults is still significantly underdiagnosed in some regions, and telehealth offers one solution to improving access to diagnosis and treatment in underserved patient populations."

About Mentavi Health

Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, Mentavi Health is dedicated to transforming mental health care through innovation, accessibility, and evidence-based practices. Offering a range of assessments and treatments, including the validated Diagnostic Evaluation, Mentavi Health empowers patients and providers to address mental health challenges with confidence and care.

