Anew Climate Expands Into German Biomethane Market

The company builds upon its 20+ years of success in North America and gains momentum following its 2022 entry into the European carbon removals market.

Anew Climate, LLC , a leading biomethane and carbon removals company, announces today an expansion of the company's European business by entering Germany's biomethane market. Leveraging the company's 20+ years of success in the North American biomethane and carbon removals markets, Anew will provide a full suite of comprehensive products and services to the transportation and industrial heat and power sectors. Anew's new office in Munich complements its existing presence in Budapest and Madrid.

Founded in 2004, Anew develops science-based decarbonization solutions that enable its customers to lower their carbon intensity and advance climate progress. The company is the largest independent biomethane marketer and carbon project developer in North America.

"As the demand for lower carbon intensity fuels continues to grow, Anew Climate is expanding its Low Carbon Fuels business to become a major participant in European markets," said Angela Schwarz , CEO Anew Climate. "With Anew's customer base and proven track record in delivering ultra-low carbon fuels in North America, we look forward to working with our European counterparts to create economic value that drives meaningful climate impact."

While there is much work underway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change, data indicate that significantly more progress is required to stabilize global temperatures and reduce emissions. As reported by the European Environmental Agency (EEA), current policies and measures in the European Union are expected to deliver a 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels, which falls short of its 55% net GHG reduction 2030 target.

Reaching reduction targets will require even greater focus on lowering the carbon intensity of energy and fuels while advancing nature-based carbon removal and conservation projects as well as the deployment of technology to capture and store carbon.

"The biomethane market is a scalable solution to meet the demand for low carbon electricity and fuels in the industrial and transportation sectors," said Schwarz. "It is imperative that we work faster and smarter to deliver climate solutions with immediate and real impact."

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC , is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With deep market understanding, Anew leverages technological and nature-based solutions to create value through the generation and marketing of environmental credits for low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise , TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

