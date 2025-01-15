LA CCS: CCS Pledges Support for Los Angeles Fire Recovery: Free Consultations and Expert Services for Affected Communities

In light of the recent tragedy of the Los Angeles / Pacific Palisades / Altadena fire, we at LA CCS have decided it is time to give back to the community meaningfully. As a company deeply rooted in the local area, we feel a strong sense of responsibility to support those affected by this devastating event.

Danny Yamnitski, the founder of CCS, has built a reputation as a leader in demolition, recycling, and construction services. Under his leadership, CCS has grown to become the largest ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) company in California. With over five years of experience handling government projects. This extensive expertise positions us uniquely to assist in recovery efforts, both for homeowners and government officials.

To support the community during this difficult time, we are offering free consultations to anyone impacted by the Los Angeles / Pacific Palisades / Altadena fire. Whether you are a homeowner seeking guidance on how to safely clear and rebuild your property or a government official coordinating recovery efforts, our team is here to provide expert advice and practical solutions.

Our services include:

Comprehensive Site Assessments : Ensuring safe and efficient demolition and debris removal.

Recycling and Reuse Guidance : Expert advice on minimizing environmental impact by repurposing materials wherever possible.

Customized Planning and Permitting Support : Helping streamline rebuilding efforts and navigate regulatory requirements.

Design-to-Build Services : From conceptual design to final construction, we provide end-to-end solutions for rebuilding homes and structures. Our design-to-build approach ensures seamless integration of your vision with practical execution, delivering high-quality results that meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

ADU Construction: Assisting in the development of Accessory Dwelling Units to address housing needs and provide cost-effective living solutions.

We are fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and we bring decades of experience to every project we undertake. Our team of experts is equipped to handle projects of any size or complexity, ensuring that every detail is executed with precision and care. At CCS, we are committed to helping our community recover and rebuild stronger than ever.

In addition to our technical services, we offer ongoing consultation and project management support, ensuring that your recovery journey is as smooth and stress-free as possible. Our goal is to be a reliable partner every step of the way, providing expertise and resources tailored to your unique situation.

Please don't hesitate to reach out for assistance. Together, we can overcome this challenge and create a brighter, more resilient future for our community. Contact us today to schedule your free consultation and learn more about how we can help.

Contact Information

Danny Yamnitski

Owner

info@laccsinc.com

3234058909







