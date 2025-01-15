Accu-Time Systems, Inc.: Accu-Time Systems Introduces Stride80 With Only|You Palm: Revolutionizing Workforce Management With Palm Vein Scan Technology

Accu-Time Systems, a leader in employee time tracking solutions, announces the launch of the stride80(R) time clock featuring Only|You Palm vein scan technology. This innovative solution sets a new standard for employee attendance tracking, offering unprecedented speed, accuracy, and security.

The stride80 with Only|You Palm transforms the clock-in process by utilizing an employee's palm as a unique credential. This advanced palm vein scan technology eliminates the need for traditional timecards, PINs, or other biometric scanners, providing a secure and frictionless authentication experience.

Engineered for precision and reliability, the stride80 with Only|You Palm establishes a new benchmark in workforce management. By leveraging the intricate vascular patterns within an individual's palm, this cutting-edge technology ensures superior authentication accuracy, effectively mitigating risks associated with buddy-punching and time theft.

Key features of the stride80 with Only|You Palm Time Clock include:

Enhanced Security: Palm vein scanning technology provides a unique, impossible-to-replicate biometric identifier, significantly bolstering security measures.

Seamless Integration: The system integrates effortlessly with existing workforce management platforms, ensuring a smooth implementation process.

User-Friendly Interface: With its intuitive design and IDassist on-board user guide, the stride80 with Only|You Palm simplifies the clocking process, making time tracking efficient and secure.

Improved Operational Efficiency: By automating timekeeping processes, the stride80 time clock reduces administrative overhead, allowing payroll personnel to focus on strategic initiatives.

"The stride80 time clock with Only|You Palm represents a significant advancement in employee time tracking technology. This innovative solution offers unparalleled accuracy, speed, security, and convenience, empowering businesses to optimize their operations and enhance productivity." Ryan McColgan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Accu-Time Systems

The stride80 time clock with palm vein scan technology is now available for organizations seeking a superior workforce management solution. For more information or to request a demo unit, visit https://www.accu-time.com/stride80-with-palm-vein-scan/

About Accu-Time Systems:

Accu-Time Systems, an AMANO company, is a leading provider of employee time tracking solutions. Specializing in innovative technologies, ATS simplifies and optimizes workforce management processes. The company's commitment to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction continues to shape the future of employee time tracking. ATS offers a range of time clock options, including touch and non-touch time clocks, biometrics, proximity, and swipe card technologies. Additionally, ATS provides TimeCom®, a cloud-based time-tracking solution capable of collecting and transmitting employee data between ATS time clocks, Workday Time Tracking, and Oracle HCM Cloud Time and Labor

