Partnership Takes Flight: Skyway and Future Flight Global Partner to Begin Advanced Air Mobility Operations by 2026

Skyway, a leader in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vertiport infrastructure development and operations, has officially partnered with Future Flight Global (FFG), a trailblazer in electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) operations. This dynamic collaboration will set the stage for commercial passenger and cargo eVTOL flights by late 2026, marking a pivotal milestone in the evolution of air transportation.

With air mobility markets reaching new heights in Florida, Texas, and California, Skyway and Future Flight Global aim to champion industry advancements with innovative eVTOL initiatives, robust vertiport development networks, and state-of-the-art digital infrastructure. "The industry is moving forward rapidly, and so are we," said Clifford Cruz, CEO at Skyway. "This partnership represents a significant leap toward making Advanced Air Mobility a reality. Together with FFG, we're building an ecosystem where technology and infrastructure seamlessly support the future of sustainable aviation."

This collaboration focuses on connecting urban hubs and remote communities in a safe, sustainable, and efficient manner. In addition to broadening commuter mobility, this partnership seeks to address high-traffic regional transportation needs to support mobility demands for large-scale events such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics. By leveraging Skyway's airspace and vertiport operating systems with FFG's innovative eVTOL operations, this partnership aims to deliver rapid and sustainable solutions for passenger and cargo transportation.

The partnership focuses on the compliant integration of advanced air mobility (AAM) systems into regional transportation networks around the world, aiming to improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and elevate the passenger experience. Central to these efforts is groundbreaking advancements supported by the Infrastructure Bill, the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, and the FAA's new powered-lift category. The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 includes provisions to facilitate AAM integration, such as enabling routine operations of drones beyond visual line of sight and mandating regulations for powered-lift aircraft essential to air taxi services. Additionally, the FAA's new powered-lift category establishes a comprehensive framework for pilot certification and operational requirements, paving the way for a connected and sustainable air mobility network.

"At FFG, we are excited to collaborate with the talented team at Skyway," said Toni Drummond, co-founder and President at Future Flight Global. "This partnership will pave the way for the development and growth of the sustainable aviation industry. Together, we will work towards safely expanding our skies and making air travel more accessible to all."



About Future Flight Global

Future Flight Global (FFG) is a pioneer in the adoption, implementation, and integration of advanced air transportation. The company delivers innovative, sustainable, and safe mobility solutions that seamlessly connect the world. FFG leverages extensive aviation expertise to drive advancements in this emerging industry and lead the third aerospace revolution. For more information, visit www.ffg.aero .

About Skyway



A California-based vertiport development and operations company, Skyway focuses on providing critical services to airline operators, eVTOL manufacturers, and commercial developers. Collaborating with government airspace regulators and technology providers, Skyway delivers vertiport air traffic management and unmanned airspace mission planning services. Learn more: www.goskyway.com .

SOURCE: Skyway

View the original press release on accesswire.com