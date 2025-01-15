Des Plaines, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Starkey Headsets, a trusted name in critical communication solutions for almost four decades, is proud to announce that it has rebranded to Secure Headset Group (SHG). Its new identity better reflects the company's focus on delivering trusted, reliable, and innovative headsets and accessories for the Department of Defense, all branches of the United States military, first responders, emergency center dispatchers, and call centers globally. The rebranding to Secure Headset Group marks a significant milestone that further demonstrates the company's commitment to the rapidly growing security challenges experienced in the industry today.

"This is an exciting evolution for our company," stated Aaron Gitler, newly appointed CEO of Secure Headset Group. "As physical security and cybersecurity are becoming increasingly blurred, it is critical that a business' strategy incorporates both. A headset is an endpoint on a network, and is vulnerable to security breaches. It is the perfect time to refresh our brand in order to better represent our commitment to engineering and manufacturing the safest communication solutions in the market."

Every product is made to ensure confidential information is not compromised. They are put through rigorous testing, and the company conducts hackathons regularly to stay ahead of global security threats. To underscore the company's dedication to security, SHG headsets offer:

Full compliance with the Department of Defense's Memorandum on Collaboration Peripherals.

TAA and NDAA 889 compliance.

A push-to-talk (PTT) feature designed to meet the highest government compliance standards, including end-to-end encryption.

An exceptional reliability rate exceeding 99.96%.

In addition to its name change and new website, the company is also relocating to a larger facility in Wheeling, a suburb of Chicago. This expansion is a direct result of the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering superior solutions to critical communications professionals globally.

The new facility offers significantly more space to accommodate the inventory of the company's growing product line, enhance order fulfillment capabilities, and provide room for expanding customer support operations.

Future Secure Headset Group corporate headquarters

"As the demand for our trusted communication solutions continues to grow, our new location allows us to better serve our customers while preparing for future expansion," said Mr. Gitler. "Furthermore, this larger space not only improves our operational efficiency, but also reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting communications products trusted by the Department of Defense, every branch of the U.S. military, public safety professionals, and call center agents around the globe."

The move to the new facility will be effective in February 2025. During this transition, customers will continue to receive the same dedication to exceptional customer service and quick product fulfillment.

To further explore the new brand and learn more about Secure Headset Group's product offerings, visit www.secureheadsets.com.

About Secure Headset Group

Secure Headset Group (formerly Starkey Headsets) is the premier provider of headsets and communication accessories trusted by the Department of Defense, all branches of the military, first responders, emergency center dispatchers, healthcare employees, and call centers globally. Its innovative headsets are designed for critical communication and are one of the most durable solutions in the industry with a reliability rate over 99.96%. Also, its headsets are trusted thanks to TAA and NDAA 889 compliance, and full compliance with the Memorandum on Collaboration Peripherals issued by the Department of Defense. Secure Headset Group (SHG) provides accurate and fast product fulfillment with its large product inventory conveniently located in its central Midwest warehouse. For more information, please visit secureheadsets.com or follow SHG on LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2025 Secure Headset Group. All rights reserved.

