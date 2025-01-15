Shippeo's commitment to shipping data quality and innovation drives customer and revenue growth as it expands globally.

Shippeo, a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, today announced a $30 million strategic funding round led by Woven Capital, Toyota's growth fund, with participation from existing investors: Battery Ventures, Partech, NGP Capital, Bpifrance Digital Venture, LFX Venture Partners, Shift4Good, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. This new funding will support Shippeo's accelerated expansion across North America and APAC while driving enhancements to its industry-leading Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform. With this round, Shippeo's total funding exceeds $140 million.

Shippeo offers real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, helping companies create sustainable, resilient supply chains. Its platform enables users to reduce logistics-related carbon emissions by making informed trade-offs between modes and carriers based on carbon footprint data. In response to years of global supply chain disruptions, Shippeo has prioritized transportation risk management as a core capability, with a strong emphasis on data quality and customer-focused innovation that distinguishes its solutions.

"This fundraising round is a strong vote of confidence in our team and vision," says Pierre Khoury, CEO of Shippeo"We are thrilled to welcome Woven Capital alongside the unwavering support of our existing investors. This investment strengthens our financial position, already having one of the strongest balance sheets in our category, enabling us to deliver long-term value to our customers and partners while expanding our footprint in North America and APAC."

Global supply chains are facing unprecedented complexity, and real-time transport visibility is essential for building resilience said Prashant Bothra, Principal at Woven Capital, who is joining the Shippeo board"Shippeo's platform empowers businesses to proactively address disruptions by transforming fragmented operations into streamlined, data-driven processes across all transport modes, offering precise tracking and predictive ETAs at scale-capabilities that would be resource-intensive to develop in-house. We are excited to support Shippeo's journey to accelerate digitization while enhancing cost efficiency, planning accuracy, and customer experience across the supply chain.

Accelerating Global Growth

Shippeo's platform is trusted by global brands across 150 countries, tracking more than 90 million shipments annually. Shippeo's North American expansion continues to gain momentum, driven by strategic partnerships with e2open, Google and SAP. The region has seen a 40% increase in customers, a 92% rise in shipments tracked, and 210% YoY revenue growth, with notable brands like Amazon, Lassonde Industries, and Yamaha Motor North America having joined Shippeo. As the U.S. visibility market matures, companies are increasingly looking to switch vendors, with data quality concerns being the primary driver.

In APAC, Shippeo has grown its customer base by 53% YoY and shipments tracked by 64%. The company recently launched tracking capabilities in Mainland China, enabling robust tracking solutions in complex regions. Notable customers in the APAC region include Arlanxeo, Evonik, Fujifilm, and Philip Morris International.

Market Leadership and Recognition

Shippeo's platform is trusted by global brands across 150 countries, tracking more than 90 million shipments annually. The company has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms and recognized as a Customers' Choice in the most recent 2023 Gartner® Voice of the Customer report, having received the highest customer recommendation rate on Gartner® Peer Insights for four consecutive years. Shippeo was also featured as a Leader in G2's Winter 2024 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility for the thirteenth consecutive time.

About Woven Capital

Woven Capital is Toyota's growth fund dedicated to realizing the promise of mobility how people, goods, information and energy can move. Our global team of investors connects the world's most promising innovators with the world's most trusted automotive brand. Founded in 2021, we are investing nearly $800 million in startups that create new ways to connect cities, advance automation, harness and store energy, further electrification, and make our vehicles smarter. Learn more at woven.vc.

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, enabling leading shippers and logistics service providers to build more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. By enabling Transport Process Automation, Shippeo streamlines transportation processes, optimizes logistics costs, and enhances customer experience. Its network integrates with over 228,000 carriers and 1,100 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, offering instant access to real-time tracking for all transport modes via an intuitive platform. A machine learning algorithm ensures unmatched shipment ETA accuracy, allowing businesses to anticipate issues, proactively manage exceptions, collaborate efficiently, and reduce transport-related greenhouse gas emissions. Hundreds of customers, including global brands such as Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Barilla, Coca-Cola HBC, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, and Saint-Gobain, trust Shippeo to track more than 90 million shipments annually across 150 countries. For more information, visit www.shippeo.com.

